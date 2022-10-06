Tennis

Raducanu out of Transylvania Open due to wrist injury

Raducanu's season has been blighted by a series of different injuries, ranging from blisters to side strains and hip and back problems.

Reuters
06 October, 2022 16:52 IST
06 October, 2022 16:52 IST
FILE PHOTO - British tennis player Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Transylvania Open.

FILE PHOTO - British tennis player Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Transylvania Open. | Photo Credit: CHUNG SUNG-JUN

Raducanu's season has been blighted by a series of different injuries, ranging from blisters to side strains and hip and back problems.

Britain's Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury, organisers of the WTA 250 event said on Thursday.

Raducanu's season has been blighted by a series of different injuries, ranging from blisters to side strains and hip and back problems. Last month, the 19-year-old was forced to retire during the Korea Open semifinal.

Raducanu, who won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year, was beaten by Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the WTA 500 event in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Tuesday.

She has plummeted to 67th in the rankings from a career-high 10th in July.

The Transylvania Open is due to be held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania from October 10-16.

Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, had reached the quarterfinals at last year’s event. She defeated Slovenia’s Polona Hercog 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the first round before winning 6-3, 6-4 against local player Ana Bogdan in the round of 16. However, she went down 2-6, 1-6 to Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinal.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us