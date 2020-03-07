Tennis Tennis Fed Cup: Rutuja Bhosale loses opening singles match in Indonesia tie Rutuja Bhosale lost to Priska Madelyn Nugroho in a three-setter, with India now needing to win both the remaining matches in the Fed Cup tie. PTI DUBAI 07 March, 2020 20:05 IST File photo: Rutuja Bhosale fought back to win the second set but eventually went down in an hour and 43 minutes. - G.P. Sampath Kumar PTI DUBAI 07 March, 2020 20:05 IST Rutuja Bhosale suffered a crushing three-set defeat against an unranked Priska Madelyn Nugroho on Saturday to leave India trailing Indonesia 0-1 in a tie which the country must win to seal a historic berth in the Fed Cup Play-offs.Up against the 16-year-old Indonesian, who is ranked 15th on the ITF junior circuit, Rutuja lost 3-6 6-0 3-6 in one hour and 43 minutes in the opening singles of the crucial tie.Read: Davis Cup: Prajnesh loses, India trails 0-1 against CroatiaIndia has never gone beyond the Asia/Oceania Group I in its Fed Cup history and now the team needs to win both the remaining matches.Ankita Raina will have to bring India back and force a decider. The India number one, who lost her previous two singles, will take on the talented Aldila Sutjiadi in the second rubber.Sutjiadi is ranked 370 in the world while Ankita is at a career-best 160. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos