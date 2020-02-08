Tennis Tennis Fed Cup: Aus Open champ Kenin and Serena put USA in control Sofia Kenin blitzed Anastasija Sevastova to give the USA the perfect start, while Serena Williams battled past Jelena Ostapenko. Sacha Pisani 08 February, 2020 15:33 IST Sofia Kenin celebrates winning a point for the United States. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 08 February, 2020 15:33 IST Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams gave the United States a 2-0 lead over Latvia in its Fed Cup qualifier on Friday.Kenin blitzed Anastasija Sevastova 6-2 6-2 to get the USA up and running in Everett, while Williams battled past 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3).Barely a week after breaking through for her first grand slam title in Melbourne, Kenin was in the American state of Washington to represent her country.The world number seven and 21-year-old surged past Sevastova before 23-time major winner Williams eventually saw off Ostapenko in the second rubber to improve her win-loss record at the Fed Cup to 14-0.Read: Leander Paes: Time to reinvent myself once again"It's been a long journey. It wasn't easy," Kenin said. "But I was super happy to come here and play with the team."Switzerland, led by Belinda Bencic, Germany and Slovakia also boast 2-0 leads against Canada, Brazil and Great Britain respectively.The other ties – Netherlands against Belarus, Romania versus Russia and Belgium against Kazakhstan – are deadlocked at 1-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.