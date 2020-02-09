Tennis Tennis Fed Cup: Serena Williams stunned but USA survives to reach finals The United States survived a Latvia comeback, with Anastasija Sevastova winning a three-setter against Serena Williams, to secure a place at the Fed Cup Finals. Dejan Kalinic 09 February, 2020 13:12 IST American Serena Williams lost a topsy-turvy match against Anastasija Sevastova. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 09 February, 2020 13:12 IST Serena Williams suffered the first singles loss of her Fed Cup career, but the United States overcame Latvia to book its spot in the finals on Saturday.Trailing 2-0 in Washington, Latvia's fightback started with Jelena Ostapenko's win over Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.Williams' unbeaten record in singles was then ended by Anastasija Sevastova, who recorded a 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 7-6 (7-4) victory over the 23-time grand slam champion.Read: Monfils to face Pospisil in Open Sud de France finalBut USA moved into April's Fed Cup finals thanks to Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the duo winning the doubles over Ostapenko and Sevastova 6-4 6-0.Belarus needed a thrilling doubles rubber to overcome the Netherlands 3-2.Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich edged Kiki Bertens and Demi Schuurs 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-8).Russia survived a test against Romania to prevail 3-2, Switzerland claimed a 3-1 success over Canada and Slovakia beat Great Britain 3-1.Germany swept Brazil aside 4-0, Spain was too strong for Japan 3-1 and Elise Mertens led Belgium past Kazakhstan 3-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.