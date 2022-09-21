Tennis

Federer announces retirement from tennis: “I know it’s the right decision”

Federer, 41, would not say definitively who his doubles partner would be for the final match of his career — he said that's up to team captain Bjorn Borg — but the expectation is that it will be Nadal.

AP
LONDON  21 September, 2022 16:42 IST
LONDON  21 September, 2022 16:42 IST
Federer has not competed since Wimbledon last year when he lost 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 in the quarter-final to Hubert Hurkacz.

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon last year when he lost 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 in the quarter-final to Hubert Hurkacz. | Photo Credit: AP

Federer, 41, would not say definitively who his doubles partner would be for the final match of his career — he said that's up to team captain Bjorn Borg — but the expectation is that it will be Nadal.

Roger Federer says he now is at peace with his choice to retire from professional tennis and plans to close his career with one doubles match at the Laver Cup — perhaps with longtime rival Rafael Nadal by his side.

“I'm happy, because I know it's the right decision” to walk away from the game, Federer said at a news conference Wednesday at the arena that will host the team competition founded by his management company.

Also Read
Dear Roger, my friend and rival...’: Nadal to Federer

Wearing a blue blazer with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows and a white polo shirt, Federer took questions for about a half-hour, occasionally smiling or chuckling at his own jokes.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who announced last week he'd be retiring, said it took him a bit to get used to the idea of stepping away from competition. But it was something he understood he needed to do after running into setbacks this July during his rehabilitation from what was his third surgery on his right knee in about 1 1/2 years.

“You're sad in the very moment when you realize, ‘OK, this is it,’” Federer said.

Also Read
Roger Federer to retire: Reactions and tributes pour in from players, fans and world of tennis

The last operation came shortly after his last singles match — a quarterfinal loss to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in July 2021.

“You always want to play forever,” Federer said.

He said he would play doubles for Team Europe against Team World on Friday, Day 1 of the event, and then will give way to 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini for singles play over the weekend.

Federer, 41, would not say definitively who his doubles partner would be for the final match of his career — he said that's up to team captain Bjorn Borg — but the expectation is that it will be Nadal, who holds the men's record of 22 major championships.

“It's been a great, great journey,” Federer said, “and for that, I'm very grateful.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us