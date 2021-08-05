Tennis Tennis Federer pulls out of Cincinnati Masters due to knee injury Roger Federer withdrew from the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Thursday, leading to speculations over his participation in the US Open. Team Sportstar 05 August, 2021 23:52 IST Swiss maestro Roger Federer had pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics as well. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 05 August, 2021 23:52 IST Roger Federer withdrew from the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Thursday due to knee injury, leading to speculations over his participation in the US Open. Federer, who turns 40 on Sunday, reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals but skipped the Tokyo Olympics due to the knee injury.Having won the last Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open, Federer pulled out of the last major tuneup for the US Open. The Cincinnati event starts on August 16 - a couple of weeks before the US Open in New York. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :