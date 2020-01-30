Federer vs Djokovic LIVE: Australian Open semifinal

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Australian Open semifinal clash between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates.

Road to the semis Federer – Round 1 – v S.Johnson – 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 Round 2 – v Krajinovic – 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 Round 3 - v Millman – 4-6, 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) Round 4 – v Fucsovics – 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 QF – v Sandgren – 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2

Djokovic - Round 1 – v Struff – 7-6(5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 Round 2 – v Ito – 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 Round 3 - v Nishioka– 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Round 4 – v Schwartzman – 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 QF - v 32-Raonic - 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(1)

Stat Attack

H2H: Djokovic leads 26-23

At the Australian Open: Djokovic leads 3-1

Last meeting: 2019 - Nitto ATP Finals - Federer won 6-4, 6-3

Overwhelming yet ominous! Time spent on court by Federer before reaching the semis at Australian Open (Since 2010) 2010: 09 hr 22 min 2011: 09 hr 54 min 2012: 07 hr 18 min (1 W/O) 2013: 10 hr 21 min 2014: 09 hr 18 min 2016: 08 hr 32 min 2017: 10 hr 05 min 2018: 09 hr 22 min 2020: 12 hr 04 min

Whenever Novak Djokovic has got past the quarterfinals in Australian Open, he has gone on to win the title (in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019). His record in SF/Final: 7-0.



Roger Federer's record in Australian Open

in SF: Won 7, Lost 7

In Final: Won 6, lost 1

When Roger Federer plays Novak Djokovic today, he will become the oldest Australian Open semi finalist since Ken Rosewall in 1977.

Grand Slams where Roger Federer has won multiple five set matches: 2020 AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2017 US Open (Quarter Finalist) 2017 Australian Open (Champion) 2009 French Open (Champion) 2001 Wimbledon (Quarter Finalist)

A post on Twitter recently from a Federer fan – after Roger’s return from the abyss read:

Roger: Yes I am looking for trouble. And if I cannot find it. I will create it!

Overwhelmed and worn out are they, the Roger camp, who have witnessed some extraordinary moments over the week from the legend who has essayed it all on a tennis court!

The 38-year-old has surely must pay heed to this piece of advice from the community as well: “Federer has to realize that many of his fans are getting older as well, stuff like this can't be good for their health."

Undoubtedly, the Swiss maestro has drained himself en route his 15 semifinal at the Australian Open – surely no one could have pulled of a heist like the one against Sandgren in the fourth round.The tireless man’s passion has kept him going thus far and in a quest for his 21 Grand Slam title, a possibly worn out body will be facing his greatest nemesis among contemporaries – Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian relishes the rivalry with Federer – emerging victorious in 26 of the 49 encounters between them.However, the Swiss won their last clash in the ATP Finals in 2019 and even went on to say that he now feels that his frustrating rival who has crippled them in the past is now “beatable”.

Will an injury-struck Federer stand a chance against the hard-court master man Novak Djokovic in a titanic clash?

If you still haven’t gotten over the Wimbledon final, here comes another battle – a 50th bout between the greats of the game!