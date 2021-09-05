Fenesta National Tennis Championship from October 25

The Fenesta National Tennis Championship for men and women will be played at the DLTA Complex here from October 25. Entries close on October 4.

A standard entry fee of Rs 1,250 will be charged per player irrespective of them playing singles, doubles or both. The organisers have assured that all covid-19 protocols would be followed for the safety of the players.