Tennis Tennis Fenesta National Tennis Championship from October 25 A standard entry fee of Rs 1,250 will be charged per player irrespective of them playing singles, doubles or both. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 05 September, 2021 18:43 IST The Fenesta National Tennis Championship will be held at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi. - Sandeep Saxena Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 05 September, 2021 18:43 IST The Fenesta National Tennis Championship for men and women will be played at the DLTA Complex here from October 25. Entries close on October 4. A standard entry fee of Rs 1,250 will be charged per player irrespective of them playing singles, doubles or both. The organisers have assured that all covid-19 protocols would be followed for the safety of the players.