Tennis

Fenesta National Tennis Championship from October 25

A standard entry fee of Rs 1,250 will be charged per player irrespective of them playing singles, doubles or both.

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 05 September, 2021 18:43 IST

The Fenesta National Tennis Championship will be held at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.   -  Sandeep Saxena

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 05 September, 2021 18:43 IST

The Fenesta National Tennis Championship for men and women will be played at the DLTA Complex here from October 25. Entries close on October 4.

READ| US Open 2021: Bopanna, Dodig reach men's doubles pre-quarters

A standard entry fee of Rs 1,250 will be charged per player irrespective of them playing singles, doubles or both. The organisers have assured that all covid-19 protocols would be followed for the safety of the players.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App