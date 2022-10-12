National Tennis C’Ships: Sahira beats Vanshita to advance to second round

Sahira Singh survived two match points to beat Vanshita Pathania 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) in a marathon first-round match of the women’s event in the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex here on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old Sahira, a talented girl from Amritsar who has been making rapid progress in recent months to be seeded eighth in the women’s field, faced the match points at 5-6 in the decider, before relying on her strong game to wriggle out of the tight situation.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Sahira will play Pooja Ingale, who got past Sonal Patil in two tight sets.

Top seed Vaidehih Chaudhari was in fine form as she cruised past Lakshmi Gowda for the loss of two games. She could have a match on hand in the second round when she faces Smriti Bhasin who blanked the experienced Arthi Muniyan.

Qualifier Sandeepti Singh Rao was in roaring form as she beat sixth seed Kashish Bhatia for the loss of three games.

In the men’s section, Adil Kalyanpur handled the big game of sixth seed Karan Singh with composure to pull off a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory in the first round.