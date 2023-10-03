MagazineBuy Print

Fenesta Open: Olympian Vishnu Vardhan, top-seed Vaidehee register wins

Vishnu Vardhan had to dig deep to get a thrilling 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 victory against Adil Kalyanpur of Karnataka in the men’s singles match that lasted for more than three hours

Published : Oct 03, 2023 18:27 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Veteran Vishnu Vardhan in action at the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship
Veteran Vishnu Vardhan in action at the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship
infoIcon

Veteran Vishnu Vardhan in action at the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

New Delhi

Two-time champion J Vishnu Vardhan and defending champion Vaidehee Chaudhari of Gujarat started their 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023 campaign with thrilling wins on Tuesday at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.

Telangana’s Vishnu Vardhan, who is also the eighth seed in the tournament, had to dig deep to get a thrilling 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 victory against Adil Kalyanpur of Karnataka in the men’s singles match that lasted for more than three hours in scorching heat testing the physical limits of the players.

ALSO READ: Shanghai Masters: Marc Polmans disqualified for accidently hitting chair umpire after missing match point

However, the Olympian utilised his experience in the third set to take the match with an exquisite backhand and move into the next round after Adil saved multiple match points.

In the women’s singles match, top-seed Vaidehee launched her title defence with a win as she defeated her state mate Saily Thakkar 6-2, 6-0 in straight sets to move into the next round of the tournament.

Vaidehee Chaudhari in action at the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship
Vaidehee Chaudhari in action at the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship
lightbox-info

Vaidehee Chaudhari in action at the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The women’s singles category also saw Delhi’s Kashish Bhatia beat Pooja Ingle (Maharashtra) 6-3, 6-4 and eighth seed Sai Samhitha overpower Delhi’s Kavya Kumar 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 in a thriller.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu’s Abhinav Sanjeev S played brilliantly in the men’s singles category to defeat Aajay Malik of Haryana 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets, while Sheikh Md. Iftikhar (Karnataka) beat Tamil Nadu’s Dheeraj Srinivasan 6-3, 7-5 to reach the second round.

In the boys’ Under-18 category, top-seed Chandan Shivaraj (Karnataka) thumped Delhi’s Vedan Mehta 6-1, 6-1 to move into the next round, while the No. 1 seed Maharastra’s Sonal Patil defeated Suhani Gaur (Haryana) 6-2, 6-1 in the Under-18 girls.

Fenesta National Tennis Championship

