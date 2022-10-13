Tennis

Firenze Open: Berrettini upset by Carballes Baena in 2nd round in Florence

Carballes Baena will face Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals of the indoor, hardcourt tournament after the Swedish qualifier eliminated fifth-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-1.

AP
13 October, 2022 06:43 IST
13 October, 2022 06:43 IST
Berrettini seemed on the verge of victory when the Italian went up 5-2 in the third set but Roberto Carballes Baena reeled off five games in a row to win 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-5 and silence the passionate crowd.

Berrettini seemed on the verge of victory when the Italian went up 5-2 in the third set but Roberto Carballes Baena reeled off five games in a row to win 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-5 and silence the passionate crowd. | Photo Credit: Massimo Paolone

Carballes Baena will face Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals of the indoor, hardcourt tournament after the Swedish qualifier eliminated fifth-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-1.

Second-seeded Matteo Berrettini crashed out of the Firenze Open in the second round on Wednesday, while there were also upsets in the two all-American matches.

Berrettini seemed on the verge of victory when the Italian went up 5-2 in the third set but Roberto Carballes Baena reeled off five games in a row to win 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-5 and silence the passionate crowd.

Also Read
Tennis Australia keeps out of Djokovic’s visa application

“I’m very happy, it’s a very good win for me, the best of my career,” said the Spanish player, who is ranked 80th.

Carballes Baena will face Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals of the indoor, hardcourt tournament after the Swedish qualifier eliminated fifth-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy and sixth-seeded Jenson Brooksby are also out after losing to fellow Americans.

Cressy was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by J.J. Wolf and Brooksby lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 to Mackenzie McDonald in the only remaining first round match.

Wolf will face seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals after the Kazakh player beat Corentin Moutet 7-5, 6-4.

Florence is hosting a tour-level event for the first time since 1994

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us