France to open Billie Jean King Cup defence against Canada

Reigning champion France will kick off this year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague against Canada on November 1, with the final scheduled for November 6, the International Tennis Federation said on Wednesday.

Formerly called the Fed Cup, the women's team competition featuring 12 nations was originally scheduled to be held in Budapest in April last year before being postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

France triumphed in the 2019 edition when a team featuring Kristina Mladenovic, Caroline Garcia and Pauline Parmentier defeated Australia.

This year, Belgium, the 2001 winner, will face 2017 runner-up Belarus on the opening day. Eleven-time winner Czech Republic will play on November 1 and November 4.

The competing nations will each play two group-stage ties to determine the winners of the four three-team groups, who will then progress to the semifinals. Each tie will consist of two singles matches and a doubles match.

Germany, Spain, Slovakia, Australia, the U.S., Russia and Switzerland will be the other nations competing.