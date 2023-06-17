Tiafoe beats Fucsovics in Stuttgart Open to reach maiden grass final

Magazine

Published : Jun 17, 2023 17:46 IST , STUTTGART - 1 MIN READ

AP
Frances Tiafoe returns the ball to Marton Fucsovics during the Stuttgart Open semi-final.
Frances Tiafoe returns the ball to Marton Fucsovics during the Stuttgart Open semi-final. | Photo Credit: AP
Frances Tiafoe returns the ball to Marton Fucsovics during the Stuttgart Open semi-final. | Photo Credit: AP

Frances Tiafoe will contest his first grass court final after the American player outlasted Marton Fucsovics in a marathon Stuttgart Open tie-break on Saturday.

Tiafoe won the semifinal 6-3, 7-6 (11) after saving six set points in the tie-break. He seized his chance at 11-10 down to win the next three points, sealing victory with a stinging return shot.

“Crazy match, crazy second set, I’m just happy to get through,” he said. “I wasn’t relaxed in that tiebreak at all.”

Tiafoe is 2-4 in finals. The last time he played for a title was his win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry on clay in Houston in April.

After accomplishing Olympic ambition, Uzbekistan’s Abdurakhmonov looks to fulfil UFC dream

Hungarian player Fucsovics came through qualifying in Stuttgart and upset Tiafoe’s friend and fellow American player Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals on Friday. He was bidding to reach his first final since 2021.

Tiafoe faces fourth-seeded Polish player Hubert Hurkacz or Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the final on Sunday.

Frances Tiafoe

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
