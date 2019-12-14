Tennis Tennis Schiavone 'back in action' following cancer diagnosis French Open 2010 winner Francesca Schiavone kept her cancer diagnosis quiet but has now been able to declare she is "back in action". Peter Thompson 14 December, 2019 09:18 IST Francesca Schiavone had retired at the US Open last year after 22 seasons in the sport. - Getty Images Peter Thompson 14 December, 2019 09:18 IST Grand slam winner Francesca Schiavone has revealed she has been given the all-clear after being diagnosed with cancer. The 2010 French Open champion did not make her diagnosis public until Friday, when the 39-year-old declared she is "back in action" in a video posted on social media. Schiavone said: "Hi everyone, upon 7-8 [months] of silence from social media and from the world, I wish to share with you what happened to me. "A cancer had been diagnosed to me. I did chemotherapy, I fought a tough battle and now I am still breathing. I have won this fight. And now I am back in action." The Italian retired at the US Open last year after 22 seasons in the sport. Former world number four Schiavone won eight WTA singles titles, the highlight of her career coming when she was crowned champion at Roland Garros with a victory over Sam Stosur. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.