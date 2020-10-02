Tennis Tennis Dev Javia wins wild card event for Junior French Open Dev Javia of India beat Emiliano Aguilera Guerrero of Mexico 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 in the second and final league match of the Roland Garros junior wild card event. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 02 October, 2020 18:57 IST The 18-year-old Dev had earlier beaten a Brazilian player 0-6, 6-1, 10-4 in the first league match. - FILE PHOTO/KAMESH SRINIVASAN Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 02 October, 2020 18:57 IST Dev Javia beat Emiliano Aguilera Guerrero of Mexico 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 in the second and final league match of the Roland Garros junior wild card tennis event in Paris on Friday.The 18-year-old Dev had earlier beaten a Brazilian player 0-6, 6-1, 10-4 in the first league match.Coach Shrimal Bhat who has accompanied Dev to the French Open was happy with the fighting performance of Dev and commended him for becoming the first player from Gujarat to enter the main draw of the Junior French Open. READ| Vaishnavi Adkar misses French Open chance due to COVID-19 Dev had won the wild card tournament in India in February. Vaishnavi Adkar who had won the girls event could not make it to Paris as she returned a positive test for covid-19 prior to the scheduled departure.The results:Boys (league): Dev Javia bt Emiliano Aguilera Guerrero (Mex) 6-2, 3-6, [10-8]; Dev Javia bt Nicolas Marcondes Zanellato (Bra) 0-6, 6-1, [10-4]. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos