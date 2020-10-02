Dev Javia wins wild card event for Junior French Open

Dev Javia beat Emiliano Aguilera Guerrero of Mexico 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 in the second and final league match of the Roland Garros junior wild card tennis event in Paris on Friday.

The 18-year-old Dev had earlier beaten a Brazilian player 0-6, 6-1, 10-4 in the first league match.

Coach Shrimal Bhat who has accompanied Dev to the French Open was happy with the fighting performance of Dev and commended him for becoming the first player from Gujarat to enter the main draw of the Junior French Open.



Dev had won the wild card tournament in India in February. Vaishnavi Adkar who had won the girls event could not make it to Paris as she returned a positive test for covid-19 prior to the scheduled departure.

The results:

Boys (league): Dev Javia bt Emiliano Aguilera Guerrero (Mex) 6-2, 3-6, [10-8]; Dev Javia bt Nicolas Marcondes Zanellato (Bra) 0-6, 6-1, [10-4].