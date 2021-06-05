Tennis Tennis French Open: Svitolina bundled out by Czech Krejcikova Elina Svitolina joined the top three women's seeds after failing to find a way to rein in the 25-year-old Krejcikova's power-packed, attacking game in their first meeting. Reuters 05 June, 2021 17:39 IST Continuing her form from a title-winning run in Strasbourg ahead of the French Open, Krejcikova broke Svitolina's serve three times in each set to cruise to victory on the Philippe Chatrier court. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 05 June, 2021 17:39 IST Fifth seed Elina Svitolina crashed out of the French Open with a third-round 6-3 6-2 loss to 33rd-ranked Czech Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday, as the big names in the women's draw continued to fall at the claycourt Grand Slam.Roland Garros is already without its top three women's seeds, and Ukrainian Svitolina joined them after failing to find a way to rein in the 25-year-old Krejcikova's power-packed, attacking game in their first meeting.READ: Stephens ousts 18th seed Muchova to reach fourth round Continuing her form from a title-winning run in Strasbourg ahead of the French Open, Krejcikova broke Svitolina's serve three times in each set to cruise to victory on the Philippe Chatrier court.She hit 38 winners to Svitolina's 20 and set up a fourth-round clash against former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, who ousted Czech 18th seed Karolina Muchova with a 6-3 7-5 victory. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.