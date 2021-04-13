Tennis Tennis Mixed doubles back at French Open The mixed doubles event will be back at the French Open after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters Paris 13 April, 2021 15:50 IST A view of the Philippe Chatrier centre court at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. - AP Reuters Paris 13 April, 2021 15:50 IST The mixed doubles event will be back at the French Open after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it will return with a slimmed down draw, organisers said on Tuesday."The mixed doubles event, which was ... cancelled last year due to the health crisis, is back this year at Roland Garros," the French tennis federation (FFT) said.READ: French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis"This competition will benefit from an adapted format with a 16-pair draw."The mixed doubles usually features 32 pairs.The French Open, which has been pushed back by a week from its scheduled start, will be held from May 30-June 13. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.