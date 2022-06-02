Tennis Tennis French Open 2022: Shibahara and Koolhof win mixed doubles final for first Grand Slam title Japan's Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands claimed their maiden Grand Slam title when they beat Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen of Belgium 7-6(5), 6-2 on Thursday. Reuters PARIS 02 June, 2022 18:00 IST Ena Shibahara (right) and Wesley Koolhof celebrate after defeating Joran Vliegen and Ulrikke Eikeri during their mixed doubles final of the French Open on Thursday. - AP Reuters PARIS 02 June, 2022 18:00 IST Japan's Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands claimed their maiden Grand Slam title when they beat Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen of Belgium 7-6(5), 6-2 to win the French Open mixed doubles final on Thursday.The second seeds cruised through the second set after a tense opener on a sunkissed court Philippe Chatrier as Koolhof added to his 2020 ATP Tour Finals title in the men's doubles.READ | French Open 2022: Schedule of play for Thursday, June 2; Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop in actionShibahara and Koolhof broke early in the first set, only for the Eikeri and Vliegen to break back for 4-5 before the set was decided in a tiebreak, with Shibahara finishing it off at the net for the second-seeded pair to take the lead.She wrapped up the first final of this year's Roland Garros with the pair's sixth ace of the match. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :