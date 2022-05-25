Tennis Tennis French Open 2022: Ramkumar seals maiden Grand Slam main draw win Ramkumar Ramanathan and Hunter Reese beat their rivals 7-6(4) 6-3 in their opening round of the clay court major. PTI PARIS 25 May, 2022 21:01 IST The 27-year-old Indian had broken into the doubles top-100 early this year, following his maiden ATP Tour title win. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES PTI PARIS 25 May, 2022 21:01 IST Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan cherished his first ever main draw win at a Grand Slam as he combined with American Hunter Reese to beat the German team of Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte in the men's doubles event of the French Open, here on Wednesday.Ramkumar, who has made umpteen attempts to crack a singles main draw of a Grand Slam without success, and Reese beat their rivals 7-6(4) 6-3 in their opening round of the clay court major.ALSO READ | Kerber, Azarenka, Gauff win at French Open The 27-year-old Indian had broken into the doubles top-100 early this year, following his maiden ATP Tour title win with compatriot Rohan Bopanna in Adelaide and at home in Pune, competing in the Tata Open Maharashtra. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :