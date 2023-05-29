Tennis

No extra pressure on Alcaraz at French Open, says Ferrero

The world number one will start his first Slam tournament since winning last year’s US Open in the next two days, attempting to step into the absent Rafael Nadal’s shoes by lifting the trophy.

AFP
PARIS 29 May, 2023 10:20 IST
PARIS 29 May, 2023 10:20 IST
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action during a practice match ahead of the French Open.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action during a practice match ahead of the French Open. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The world number one will start his first Slam tournament since winning last year’s US Open in the next two days, attempting to step into the absent Rafael Nadal’s shoes by lifting the trophy.

There is no added pressure on Carlos Alcaraz to win his second Grand Slam title at the French Open, his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero said on Sunday.

The world number one will start his first Slam tournament since winning last year’s US Open in the next two days, attempting to step into the absent Rafael Nadal’s shoes by lifting the trophy.

Alcaraz will play Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli in the first round.

“I think of course (having) won a Grand Slam already, 19 years old, now 20, it’s gonna help him to believe that he can make it again,” said Ferrero, who won the Roland Garros title 20 years ago.

Also Read
French Open: Nadal-inspired Korda bags first win since January at Roland Garros 

“I think it’s all help, not more pressure. So that’s what we believe, and I think we are prepared to make a great tournament.

“Of course everybody can lose in the first round, you don’t have a clue.

“But I think we (have) played a very good clay season at the moment, and this is the last one, so we are gonna try to give our best to make the best tournament possible with no pressure.”

Alcaraz, the youngest man to ever reach the top of the world rankings, has successfully defended the Barcelona and Madrid Open titles in the clay-court season.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, who lost in the quarter-finals at the French Open to Alexander Zverev last year, faces a tricky path to a potential semi-final against Novak Djokovic.

He could face in-form youngster Lorenzo Musetti in the last 16, while 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas is a possible quarter-final opponent.

Ferrero thinks that Alcaraz is better equipped to go all the way than he was 12 months ago.

“As a person, I would say he’s more mature,” he said.

“I would say he’s better than last year. I think he has more experience.

“The experience that he’s won the US Open and, living the experience on the court that he did, I think makes him grow faster than maybe other people, so definitely he’s a better player.”

Alcaraz has reclaimed the world number one ranking from Djokovic despite missing the Australian Open at the start of the year with a leg injury suffered in training.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: French Open 2023 - A beginner’s guide to the iconic Grand Slam at Roland Garros

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us