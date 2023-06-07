Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2023: Alcaraz has self-belief to achieve greatness, says coach Ferrero

Ferrero said Alcaraz has the game to deliver where others have failed especially on the evidence of his quarterfinal humbling of Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 07, 2023 18:17 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Alcaraz won the U.S. Open title in September to become the youngest man to top the rankings and leapfrogged 22-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic to the summit following the Italian Open.
Alcaraz won the U.S. Open title in September to become the youngest man to top the rankings and leapfrogged 22-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic to the summit following the Italian Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alcaraz won the U.S. Open title in September to become the youngest man to top the rankings and leapfrogged 22-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic to the summit following the Italian Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz is primed to push for tennis greatness and his self-belief will be an important tool in achieving it, his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero said on Wednesday as the top seed prepares for his French Open semi-final showdown with Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz, who turned 20 last month, won the U.S. Open title in September to become the youngest man to top the rankings and leapfrogged 22-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic to the summit following the Italian Open.

ALSO READ
One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass

Djokovic, 36, continues to cast a shadow on the next generation but Alcaraz has emerged as the strongest contender to dethrone him with his fearless approach and the pair clash for the first time this year on Friday.

“I think he’s ready to try to do big things in tennis. I don’t know if it’s going to be this tournament, but of course I think he’s ready,” Ferrero, who has worked with Alcaraz for nearly five years, told reporters.

“He dreams very big about what he can do, so I think it’s one of the most important things that he believes in himself and he believes he can go to the court and win against everybody.”

Roger Federer ended his career last year after capturing 20 Grand Slam titles while Rafa Nadal and Djokovic - who have each won 22 majors - are both in their mid-30s.

Ferrero said Alcaraz, who almost appeared out of nowhere last year, has the game to deliver where others have failed especially on the evidence of his 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) quarterfinal humbling of Stefanos Tsitsipas on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up French Open semifinal clash with Djokovic

“I’m impressed obviously about his level, but I’m with him now for almost five years so let’s say I know the level he’s able to play,” Ferrero said.

“The most impressive things he shows in the most important moments of the tournament... and the most impressive for me is that he is showing his best level against the best.

“The way he’s playing, he’s able to make any shots on the court. If you ask him to go to the net on match point, he’s able to do it. If I ask to return and go to the net, he’s able to do it and make the drop shot.

“Physically he’s 100%. He’s ready for the tournament.”

Related Topics

French Open /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Grand Slam /

Novak Djokovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 104/3 (30 overs) - Head, Smith rebuild after Shami strikes
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2023: Alcaraz has self-belief to achieve greatness, says coach Ferrero
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2023: Haddad Maia upsets Jabeur, reaches semifinals
    AP
  4. Germany under-17 national team racially abused on way to winning European title
    AP
  5. Statsman: King Kohli on top, surpasses Gayle for max IPL centuries
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2023: Alcaraz has self-belief to achieve greatness, says coach Ferrero
    Reuters
  2. French Open 2023: Haddad Maia upsets Jabeur, reaches semifinals
    AP
  3. One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass
    Reuters
  4. French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas regrets using sleep aid melatonin before loss to Carlos Alcaraz
    AP
  5. French Open 2023, June 7 schedule: Swiatek, Jabeur and Rune in action in quarterfinals; H2H records, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: Australia 104/3 (30 overs) - Head, Smith rebuild after Shami strikes
    Team Sportstar
  2. French Open 2023: Alcaraz has self-belief to achieve greatness, says coach Ferrero
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2023: Haddad Maia upsets Jabeur, reaches semifinals
    AP
  4. Germany under-17 national team racially abused on way to winning European title
    AP
  5. Statsman: King Kohli on top, surpasses Gayle for max IPL centuries
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment