Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Roland Garros 2023: Gauff fights back to end Andreeva’s run in French Open

Gauff struggled to handle Russian Andreeva’s firepower before finding her stride to set up a meeting with Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia or American qualifier Kayla Day.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 22:27 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her third round match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her third round match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne | Photo Credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE
infoIcon

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2023 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her third round match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne | Photo Credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Last year’s runner-up Coco Gauff overcame a shaky start to end fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva’s French Open run with a 6-7(5) 6-1 6-1 victory on Saturday to reach the fourth round.

On a sunny afternoon, Gauff struggled to handle Russian Andreeva’s firepower before finding her stride to set up a meeting with Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia or American qualifier Kayla Day with a potential quarter-final clash against holder Iga Swiatek looming.

ALSO READ
Nadal turns 37, away from French Open den

“Mirra, she’s super young and has a big future for her. I remember when I was here as a 15-year-old, she has a look to lot forward to,” said the 19-year-old Gauff.

“In the first set, I had chances, we traded breaks and overall I knew the game plan so I tried to execute it in the second and third sets. We practised together earlier (before the draw) so I’m sure she picked up things from my game and I picked things from hers.”

The 16-year-old Andreeva, who burst onto the scene with two victories over top-20 players at the Madrid Open, forced Gauff onto the back foot with her explosive power from the baseline and took a 4-2 lead, only to allow the American to claw her way back.

In a first set where both players struggled to hold serve, Gauff went up 5-4 and 30-0 but got broken again before a poor shot at the net in the tiebreak gifted Andreeva the chance to take the advantage in the match.

ALSO READ
Iga bakery special at French Open: Swiatek dishes out her first Grand Slam double bagel

The Russian wasted her first two set points and received a warning after hitting the ball into the packed Suzanne Lenglen stands.

She picked herself up, however, to bag the set with a swinging volley.

Andreeva then smashed her racket onto the ground in frustration as Gauff took the upper hand in the second set, winning five games in a row to level the match.

The American broke for 3-1 in the decider and did not look back, ending Andreeva’s misery on her first match point.

Related Topics

Coco Gauff /

Mirra Andreeva /

French Open /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Ibrahimovic will not extend his contract with Milan after the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Roland Garros 2023: Gauff fights back to end Andreeva’s run in French Open
    Reuters
  3. Ruud not haunted by French Open final defeat, eyes another deep run
    Reuters
  4. F1: Verstappen seals pole in Barcelona; Sainz second
    Team Sportstar
  5. UWCL: Barcelona beats Wolfsburg 3-2 to win its second Women’s Champions League title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Roland Garros 2023: Gauff fights back to end Andreeva’s run in French Open
    Reuters
  2. Ruud not haunted by French Open final defeat, eyes another deep run
    Reuters
  3. Iga bakery special at French Open: Swiatek dishes out her first Grand Slam double bagel
    Team Sportstar
  4. Coach Todd Clark lends clarity to the potential of Tavish Pahwa
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. French Open: Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach last 16
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Ibrahimovic will not extend his contract with Milan after the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Roland Garros 2023: Gauff fights back to end Andreeva’s run in French Open
    Reuters
  3. Ruud not haunted by French Open final defeat, eyes another deep run
    Reuters
  4. F1: Verstappen seals pole in Barcelona; Sainz second
    Team Sportstar
  5. UWCL: Barcelona beats Wolfsburg 3-2 to win its second Women’s Champions League title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment