French Open 2023, June 4 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka in fourth-round action

French Open 2023, June 4 schedule: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will be amongst the players in action as fourth round begins at Roland-Garros, Paris on Sunday.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 06:33 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Third seed Novak Djokovic (in pic) will face Juan Pablo Varillas in fourth round of the French Open on Sunday.
Third seed Novak Djokovic (in pic) will face Juan Pablo Varillas in fourth round of the French Open on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Third seed Novak Djokovic (in pic) will face Juan Pablo Varillas in fourth round of the French Open on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will be amongst the players in action as fourth round of the French Open begins at Roland-Garros, Paris on Sunday.

While Djokovic takes on Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas, Alcaraz faces Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. Sabalenka will be up against Sloane Stephens.

Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures for day eight of the 2023 French Open:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [28] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - 3:15PM IST

Men’s Singles - [3] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)

Men’s Singles - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [17] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Women’s Singles - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Sloane Stephens (USA) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch 2023 French Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Men’s Singles - [11] Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs [LL] Elina Avanesyan

Women’s Singles - [9] Daria Kasatkina vs Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Men’s Singles - [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs [Q] Sebastian Ofner (AUT) - Not before 8PM IST

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
