French Open 2023, June 4 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka in fourth-round action

Published : Jun 04, 2023 06:33 IST , CHENNAI

Third seed Novak Djokovic (in pic) will face Juan Pablo Varillas in fourth round of the French Open on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will be amongst the players in action as fourth round of the French Open begins at Roland-Garros, Paris on Sunday.

While Djokovic takes on Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas, Alcaraz faces Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. Sabalenka will be up against Sloane Stephens.

Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures for day eight of the 2023 French Open:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [28] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - 3:15PM IST

Men’s Singles - [3] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)

Men’s Singles - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [17] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Women’s Singles - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Sloane Stephens (USA) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch 2023 French Open in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Men’s Singles - [11] Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs [LL] Elina Avanesyan

Women’s Singles - [9] Daria Kasatkina vs Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Men’s Singles - [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs [Q] Sebastian Ofner (AUT) - Not before 8PM IST