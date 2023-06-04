French Open 2023, June 4 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka in fourth-round action

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka will be amongst the players in action as fourth round of the French Open begins at Roland-Garros, Paris on Sunday.
While Djokovic takes on Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas, Alcaraz faces Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti. Sabalenka will be up against Sloane Stephens.
Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures for day eight of the 2023 French Open:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Women’s Singles - [28] Elise Mertens (BEL) vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - 3:15PM IST
Men’s Singles - [3] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)
Men’s Singles - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [17] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)
Women’s Singles - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Sloane Stephens (USA) - Not before 11:45PM IST
Where to watch 2023 French Open in India?
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Men’s Singles - [11] Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs [LL] Elina Avanesyan
Women’s Singles - [9] Daria Kasatkina vs Elina Svitolina (UKR)
Men’s Singles - [5] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs [Q] Sebastian Ofner (AUT) - Not before 8PM IST
