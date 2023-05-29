French Open 2023, May 29 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz in first-round action

Title favourites Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic begin their campaign at French Open on Monday.
While two-time champion Djokovic faces USA’s Aleksandar Kovacevic, top seed Alcaraz takes on Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli.
Here’s the full list of first-round fixtures for day one of the 2023 French Open:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Women’s Singles - [16] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) vs Sloane Stephens (USA) - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [3] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)
Women’s Singles - [5] Caroline Garica (FRA) vs Xiyu Wang (CHN)
Men’s Singles - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Alexandre Muller (FRA) - Not before 8:15PM IST
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Men’s Singles - [WC] Benoit Paire (FRA) vs [14] Cameron Norrie (GBR) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - LL] Elina Avanesyan vs [12] Belinda Bencic (SUI)
Men’s Singles - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [Q] Flavio Cobolli (ITA)
Women’s Singles - [10] Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Women’s Singles - [Q] Kayla Day (USA) vs [WC] Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [10] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Fabio Fognini (ITA)
Women’s Singles - Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs [26] Martina Trevisan (ITA)
Men’s Singles - [WC] Arthur Fils (FRA) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)
Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:
Court 7
Men’s Singles - Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs [26] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [17] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs Tereza Martincova (CZE)
Court 14
Men’s Singles - Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)
Court 6
Men’s Singles - Dominic Thiem (AUT) vs Pedro Cachin (ARG)