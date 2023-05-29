French Open 2023, May 29 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz in first-round action

Title favourites Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic begin their campaign at French Open on Monday.

While two-time champion Djokovic faces USA’s Aleksandar Kovacevic, top seed Alcaraz takes on Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli.

Here’s the full list of first-round fixtures for day one of the 2023 French Open:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [16] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) vs Sloane Stephens (USA) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [3] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

Women’s Singles - [5] Caroline Garica (FRA) vs Xiyu Wang (CHN)

Men’s Singles - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Alexandre Muller (FRA) - Not before 8:15PM IST

Where to watch 2023 French Open in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Men’s Singles - [WC] Benoit Paire (FRA) vs [14] Cameron Norrie (GBR) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - LL] Elina Avanesyan vs [12] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Men’s Singles - [1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [Q] Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Women’s Singles - [10] Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Women’s Singles - [Q] Kayla Day (USA) vs [WC] Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [10] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Women’s Singles - Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs [26] Martina Trevisan (ITA)

Men’s Singles - [WC] Arthur Fils (FRA) vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 7

Men’s Singles - Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs [26] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [17] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs Tereza Martincova (CZE)

Court 14

Men’s Singles - Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

Court 6

Men’s Singles - Dominic Thiem (AUT) vs Pedro Cachin (ARG)