French Open 2023: Ruud rallies to beat Zhang in four sets

Zhang was the first Chinese man to reach the third round at Roland Garros since Kho Sin-Khie in 1937.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 18:03 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates winning his their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against China’s Zhang Zhizhen.
Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates winning his their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against China’s Zhang Zhizhen. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHE ENA/ AP
Norway's Casper Ruud celebrates winning his their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against China's Zhang Zhizhen. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHE ENA/ AP

Last year’s finalist Casper Ruud rallied to beat Zhang Zhizhen in the third round of the French Open on Saturday, ending a strong run by the Chinese player.

The fourth-seeded Ruud, who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year’s final, won 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Zhang was the first Chinese man to reach the third round at Roland Garros since Kho Sin-Khie in 1937. Kho also reached the fourth round in 1936 but that proved a step too far for Zhang, despite a lightning start on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Elena Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to viral illness

Zhang broke Ruud in the opening game and went on to take the set as the Norwegian player grew more and more frustrated.

Matters grew worse for Ruud as he found himself 0-40 down on his serve early in the second set but he collected his emotions and — after a topsy-turvy set — went on to level the match at his first opportunity.

Ruud then improved in the last two sets and sealed the match with a forehand down the line on the first of two match points.

The match will be followed by an intriguing third-round encounter involving two teenagers: American Coco Gauff, who is 19, and Russian Mirra Andreeva, who is 16.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina pulled out of the French Open before her third-round match on Saturday because she is sick.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
