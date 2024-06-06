MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini crushes Mirra Andreeva to set up final with Iga Swiatek

Andreeva, who had won her previous match against Paolini in Madrid in April, failed to make the most of the few opportunities she had, and made too many unforced errors.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 22:16 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Italy’s Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning her semifinal match of French Open 2024 against Russia’s Mirra Andreeva.
Italy’s Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning her semifinal match of French Open 2024 against Russia’s Mirra Andreeva. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning her semifinal match of French Open 2024 against Russia's Mirra Andreeva. | Photo Credit: AP

Jasmine Paolini crushed Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday to bulldoze her way into the French Open 2024 final and continue Italy’s Roland Garros fairytale.

The diminutive 28-year-old is the first Italian player to reach the final on the Paris clay since doubles partner Sara Errani in 2012, and her resounding victory came two days after compatriot Jannik Sinner made it to the last four in the men’s draw, guaranteeing he would be world number one next week.

Paolini, who used her booming forehand to devastating effect on court Philippe Chatrier, will face the ultimate challenge in Iga Swiatek, after the world number one and two-time defending champion made light work of Coco Gauff in the other semifinal.

Andreeva, who had won her previous match against Paolini in Madrid in April, failed to make the most of the few opportunities she had, and made too many unforced errors to stand a chance in what was both players’ first appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal.

