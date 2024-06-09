MagazineBuy Print

Live

French Open 2024 Final Live score, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Roland Garros set to have new champion

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the French Open 2024 men’s singles final being played between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev being played at Roland Garros, Paris.

Updated : Jun 09, 2024 17:53 IST

Team Sportstar
Carlos Alcaraz is looking to become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces, while Alexander Zverev aims to be the first German man to win the title at Roland Garros.
Carlos Alcaraz is looking to become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces, while Alexander Zverev aims to be the first German man to win the title at Roland Garros. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Carlos Alcaraz is looking to become the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces, while Alexander Zverev aims to be the first German man to win the title at Roland Garros. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the French Open 2024 men’s singles final being played between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev being played at Roland Garros, Paris.

(* denotes server)

  • June 09, 2024 17:53
    Records Alexander Zverev could break with a win

    He is aiming to become the first German man to capture the Roland Garros title in the Open era.

    He is looking to be the third German men’s singles Grand Slam champion in Open Era, joining Boris Becker (6) and Michael Stich (1).

    He is aiming to become the eighth man to win Rome & Roland Garros in the same year in Open era.

  • June 09, 2024 17:47
    Records Carlos Alcaraz could break with a win

    He is aiming to be the first male player to win his first three Grand Slam titles on three different surfaces.

    He is looking to become the seventh and youngest man to capture Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces.

    He is attempting to be the seventh different Spanish man to lift the Roland Garros title in Open era.

  • June 09, 2024 17:40
    A new champion will be crowned today
  • June 09, 2024 17:35
    Alexander Zverev's route to the final

    Semifinal: Beat [7] Casper Ruud (NOR) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

    Quarterfinal: Beat [11] Alex De Minaur (AUS) 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4

    Round of 16: Beat [13] Holger Rune (DEN) 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2

    Round of 32: Beat [26] Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3)

    Round of 64: Beat David Goffin (BEL) 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-2

    Round of 128: Beat Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3

  • June 09, 2024 17:30
    Carlos Alcaraz’s route to the final

    Semifinal: Beat [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

    Quarterfinal: Beat [9] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4

    Round of 16: Beat [21] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

    Round of 32: Beat [27] Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3

    Round of 64: Beat [Q] Jesper De Jong (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

    Round of 128: Beat [LL] J.J. Wolf (USA) 6-1, 6-2, 6-1

  • June 09, 2024 17:22
    Head-to-head record

    Played: 9

    Alexander Zverev: 5

    Carlos Alcaraz: 4

  • June 09, 2024 17:12
    PREVIEW

    The French Open is set to have a new men’s champion as Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will compete for the iconic Musketeers Cup at Roland Garros.

    The last time the clay Major had a first-time winner was back in 2016 when Novak Djokovic defeated Andy Murray in the final.Alcaraz came into this tournament with barely any game time on clay due to a forearm injury. Still, the Spaniard did not face many issues in the first five rounds, including a straight-sets win over 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas which extended his head-to-head advantage to 6-0

    However, he looked in trouble when reigning Australian Open champion and soon-to-be World No. 1 Jannik Sinner took a two-sets-to-one lead against him in the semifinals. The 21-year-old Spaniard found another gear in the last two sets and completed a memorable comeback to become the youngest man in the Open era to reach Grand Slam finals on all three surfaces. For the third year in a row, he is in a Major final and continues to prove that he is one of the rising stars.

    Someone who did show promise at Alcaraz’s age but failed to live up to the expectations is Zverev. The 27-year-old German reached his only Major final four years ago at US Open where he choked against Dominic Thiem after winning the first two sets.

    Zverev seemed to be finding another level to his game in 2022 when an unfortunate ankle injury in the French Open semifinals against Rafael Nadal came as a massive set back.

    Two years later, things are finally falling in place for the German.

    The fourth seeded German entered the tournament after winning the Italian Open and began his campaign by knocking out 14-time champion Nadal in the first round. He even overcame wobbles against Tallon Griekspoor in third and Holger Rune in fourth round to win gruelling five-set battles. 

    He also got redemption for last year’s semifinal defeat to Casper Ruud by beating the Norwegian at the same stage this time. All this while, the German also had a trial going on against him as his former girlfriend had accused him of domestic abuse but that case too was closed on Friday with an out-of-court settlement.

    Not only has Zverev served well in this edition of the French Open, his backhand has been a strong weapon. Unless Alcaraz and his coach and former French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero find a solution to the big game of the German, it is going to be extremely tough for the Spaniards to stop Zverev from opening his Grand Slam account.

  • June 09, 2024 17:09
    When and where to watch?

    French Open 2024 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev is set to begin around 6PM IST on Sunday, June 9. You can watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV

