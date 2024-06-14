A tournament record 675,080 spectators attended the French Open and more than seven million people saw the men’s final on television, the French Tennis Federation said on Friday.
The number of fans attending was up 6.6 per cent on last year.
The peak audience on French national television for the men’s singles final between champion Carlos Alcaraz, who is Spanish, and Alexander Zverev, who is German, reached 7.34 million viewers for an audience share of 40.6 per cent last Sunday.
The FFT did not provide French national TV viewing figures for the women’s final between Iga Swiatek of Poland, who won her fourth French Open and fifth Grand Slam title, and first-time major finalist Jasmine Paolini of Italy.
ALSO READ | Sumit Nagal beats Maks Kasnikowski, enters Perugia Challenger semifinals
There was a peak audience of 1.5 million people in Poland for the women’s final, the FFT said, and 2.2 million viewers on broadcaster Eurosport in Germany for the men’s final.
There were more than 1 billion video views on the tournament’s various platforms, more than double the 477 million views from 2023, and in excess of 83 million page views on the official Roland Garros website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Record number of fans attend French Open 2024; Local TV viewers peak at over seven million for men’s singles final
- USA vs IRE LIVE Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed in Florida; What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out?
- USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss delayed due to rain in Florida; Inspection at 10 PM IST; United States vs Ireland weather updates
- T20 World Cup 2024: USA likely to qualify for Super Eight as washout against Ireland looms; Pakistan’s fate in the balance
- Paris 2024: AI to erase abusive posts to athletes at Olympic Games - IOC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE