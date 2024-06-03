MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Rybakina marches past Svitolina into quarterfinals

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina overpowered Elina Svitolina with a straight-sets victory to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the second time on Monday.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 16:12 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Elena Rybakina in action.
Elena Rybakina in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Elena Rybakina in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World number four Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan eased to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ukraine’s Elena Svitolina on Monday to reach her second French Open quarter-final.

After a sluggish start with both players dropping serve, Russian-born Rybakina upped her level up and cruised through the first set.

In the second set, the 29-year-old Svitolina was no match again for Rybakina as the 19th-ranked Ukrainian showed signs of fatigue from the start and lacked precision throughout.

Odessa-born Svitolina had reached the quarterfinals four times before, including 2023, but was unable to trouble the former Wimbledon champion.

Rybakina, who made the last-eight for the first time since 2021, faces 15th-ranked Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Paolini reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over unseeded Russian Elina Avanesyan.

World number 15 Paolini had never advanced past the second round at a major until this year, making the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.

