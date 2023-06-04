Magazine

French Open pair Kato, Sutjiadi disqualified after ballgirl hit

Standing at the net, Kato gently lobbed a ball in the direction of the ballgirl standing at the opposite end of Court 14 but it hit the youngster on the back of the head.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 17:44 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Miyu Kato of Japan (left) and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia.
FILE PHOTO: Miyu Kato of Japan (left) and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Miyu Kato of Japan (left) and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the French Open on Sunday after a ballgirl was accidentally hit by a gentle-looking Kato backhand.

The incident happened when the Japanese player and her Indonesian partner were leading 3-1 in the second set after opponents Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo had claimed the opener.

Standing at the net, Kato gently lobbed a ball in the direction of the ballgirl standing at the opposite end of Court 14 but it hit the youngster on the back of the head.

Kato, 28, immediately apologised to the girl who was crying and shaking.

Kato was warned but the supervisor was then called to the court and the pair were disqualified from the third round match after Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo had protested to the umpire.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
