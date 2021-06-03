Tennis Tennis French Open: Men's doubles team positive for COVID-19 The French tennis federation said that these were the first two positives from the 2,446 coronavirus tests that have been administered on players and their entourages since May 24. PTI Paris 03 June, 2021 10:31 IST The players who have tested positve have been placed in quarantine. The French Open organisers have not revealed their identity. - AP PTI Paris 03 June, 2021 10:31 IST French Open organisers say that both members of a men's doubles team have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been dropped from the tournament.The players were placed in quarantine. The tournament did not identify them. The first team on the alternate list for men's doubles will get to compete instead.READ: Serena through to third round after second-set blip The French tennis federation said on Wednesday night that these were the first two positives from the 2,446 coronavirus tests that have been administered on players and their entourages since the start of qualifying rounds on May 24. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.