Tennis

French Open: Kasatkina dazzles with trick shot in win over Vondrousova

Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina produced an early candidate for shot of the tournament during a classy 6-3 6-4 defeat of former runner-up Marketa Vondrousova to sweep into the third round of the French Open.

Reuters
PARIS 31 May, 2023 20:21 IST
PARIS 31 May, 2023 20:21 IST
Daria Kasatkina in action.

Daria Kasatkina in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina produced an early candidate for shot of the tournament during a classy 6-3 6-4 defeat of former runner-up Marketa Vondrousova to sweep into the third round of the French Open.

Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina produced an early candidate for shot of the tournament during a classy 6-3 6-4 defeat of former runner-up Marketa Vondrousova to sweep into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

Kasatkina was coming under pressure from the left-handed Czech at 2-3 down in the second set and 30-30 and looked about to go break point down as she chased back to retrieve a superb lob volley by Vondrousova.

Also Read
Djokovic has the right to speak freely on Kosovo, says Ukraine’s Svitolina

But the 26-year-old conjured a magical between the legs shot that flashed by a stunned opponent who had advanced to the net.

She duly held serve with a forehand winner but Vondrousova, who reached the final in 2019 when she lost to Ash Barty, stuck to her task and had a point to lead 5-3 before Kasatkina hit back to reel off the last three games.

Kasatkina lost to Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals at Roland Garros last year and remains one of the most inventive players on the women’s circuit and is gearing up for another deep run.

Asked on court about her ‘tweener’ Kasatkina said it was nothing to do with luck.

“When I was a kid I was at home practising this shot against the wall, hitting the wall, lobbing myself and playing the tweener all the time,” she said.

“Maybe two hours a day, so it’s not luck. I practised this shot a lot and finally it paid off.”

Kasatkina will play 69th-ranked American Peyton Stearns in the next round.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: French Open 2023 - A beginner’s guide to the iconic Grand Slam at Roland Garros

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us