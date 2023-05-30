Tennis

French Open: Jabeur mows down Bronzetti in Roland Garros first round

World number seven Jabeur made a near-flawless start as she brushed aside unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-4 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the second round.

Reuters
PARIS 30 May, 2023 17:15 IST
PARIS 30 May, 2023 17:15 IST
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in action during her first round match against Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in action during her first round match against Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti. | Photo Credit: BENOIT TESSIER/ REUTERS

World number seven Jabeur made a near-flawless start as she brushed aside unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-4 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the second round.

World number seven Ons Jabeur made a near-flawless start to her French Open campaign as she brushed aside unseeded Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-4 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the second round.

Jabeur has had a stop-start season in which she had minor knee surgery before winning the title in Charleston and skipping the Madrid Open with a calf problem but the Tunisian was in peak form in Paris as she eased through the first set.

Also Read
Teenager Mirra Andreeva wins on French Open debut

Bronzetti came into the clash on Court Philippe Chatrier high on confidence after winning the first singles title of her career in Rabat but the 24-year-old’s hopes of ending a five-match losing run at the majors faded as the contest wore on.

Jabeur, the runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon and U.S. Open, blended guile and power as she reeled off the breaks in the second set to go 5-0 up before dropping serve.

The 28-year-old quickly shook off that minor dip to comfortably close out the contest in the following game when Bronzetti sent a shot wide at the net.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: French Open 2023 - A beginner’s guide to the iconic Grand Slam at Roland Garros

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us