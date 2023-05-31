Tennis

French Open: Second seed Sabalenka beats qualifier Shymanovich to reach third round

The 25-year-old, who will take over top spot from Poland’s Iga Swiatek with victory at the Paris Grand Slam, did not have an easy start with qualifier Shymanovich, ranked 214th, matching her power with every groundstroke.

Reuters
PARIS 31 May, 2023 21:18 IST
PARIS 31 May, 2023 21:18 IST
Aryna Sabalenka shakes hands with Iryna Shymanovich after the match.

Aryna Sabalenka shakes hands with Iryna Shymanovich after the match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 25-year-old, who will take over top spot from Poland’s Iga Swiatek with victory at the Paris Grand Slam, did not have an easy start with qualifier Shymanovich, ranked 214th, matching her power with every groundstroke.

World number two Aryna Sabalenka fought off a determined challenge from fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich on Wednesday to move into the French Open third round with a 7-5 6-2 victory as she eyes the world number one spot.

Also Read
Djokovic did not break rules with Kosovo message, says world tennis body

The 25-year-old, who will take over top spot from Poland’s Iga Swiatek with victory at the Paris Grand Slam, did not have an easy start with qualifier Shymanovich, ranked 214th, matching her power with every groundstroke.

Shymanovich started moving her opponent around, playing the angles and forcing her to the net with audacious drop shots as she tried to stop Sabalenka imposing her own rhythm on the match.

The second seed wasted two set points at 6-5 but bagged the set on her third opportunity, chasing down yet another drop shot from her opponent.

She took a two-game lead at the start of the second set but had to fight tooth and nail for every single point before sealing victory on her second match point.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: French Open 2023 - A beginner’s guide to the iconic Grand Slam at Roland Garros

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us