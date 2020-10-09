French Open 2020, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Live

FIRST SET

30-0 Nadal misses the volley! Schwartzman has started well here in this crucial game.

NADAL 5:2 SCHWARTZMAN

15-30 Lowly returns from Schwartzman as he feeds a poor shot for Nadal who breezes through the volley. 15-40 Stifling serve from Nadal, has Schwartzman wound up as he approaches the net to deftly push it away. Game Nadal! Easy for Rafa. A game away from taking the first set here.

NADAL 4:2 SCHWARTZMAN

15-15 Aaaah! Diego sighs as he keeps finding the net when one just hopes to see him get on with the forehand! 30-30 He misses again. It looks a tad sheepish when you are competing with the 12-time champion. Diego will see this game slipping away quickly if this persists. 40-30 chance for Schwartzman to hold. Game Schwartzman! Finally a point off the second serve.

NADAL 4:1 SCHWARTZMAN

Advantage Schwartzman! But an ace from Nadal has it right back at Deuce. Advantage Nadal! And he roooars! Schwartzman tries the drop, but a searing Rafa sweeps in and smashes a cracking winner. Game! Nadal he holds back the serve in true Rafa style!

NADAL 3:1 SCHWARTZMAN

15-15 Not a bad second serve from Schwartzman, but Nadal's backhand return streaks past Schwartzman's backhand. 15-30 Nadal taking charge. 15-40. Schwartzman goes to Nadal's backhand, and the 12-time champion brings up two break points with a forehand down the line. GAME! Nadal breaks again.

NADAL 2:1 SCHWARTZMAN

15- 30 Schwartzman misses the slice. Tries the cheeky stuff but hits the net. He is not able to penetrate into Nadal's court early on here. 30-30 Brilliant from Diego! More control as he creates the angle on the left of Nadal who blows it wide out of the baseline. 40-30 | Crisp from Schwartzman! Perfectly diagonal rallies and Schwartzman forces the error of Nadal's forehand with precision. GAME! Schwartzman breaks!

Welcoming a King to his castle...@RafaelNadal #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/locIJMaLHP — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 9, 2020

NADAL 2:0 SCHWARTZMAN

15-0 Schwartzman forces his power down the line..too much for Nadal's extended forehand. 30-15 Another wry error from Schwartman as he draws it wide. 30-30 Schwartzman's got to have his control on these returns early on. Nadal is waiting to pounce to chance a few errors of his opponent. Game! Nadal Breaks! Schwartzman's tried the fast game here but the errors kept creeping in and so we have Nadal in the lead!

NADAL 1:0 SCHWARTZMAN

15-0 Nadal fends it off wide of the line. 15-15 A good rally to get the game going. Schwartzman smashes the net. 15-30 Oh dear! Schwartzman misses out on a fine chance to get the lead. He nearly had Nadal on the backfoot there. A little short on power. 30 - 40 An unusually slow start from Nadal as puts it far ahead of the baseline this time. DEUCE | Things are not going to be easy for Nadal with the Argentine. The first game is clearly enough to prove the same! Advantage Schwartzman! He climbs on Nadal early-on! Schwartzman on break point! DEUCE Nadal feels the heat but this is where Schwartzman could miss out as he pushes the ball wide off court to put the scores level once again. Advantage Nadal! Schwartzman surprises Nadal with a deft drop shot off the rally but Nadal jumps up on it and smashes it through! DEUCE This is a suprisingly slow start from either men but when two quality players engage at the semifinals, this is what you want! Advantage Nadal This isn't a usual Nadal serving game, feel he is just warming up as he plays with lesser power on his shots. Schwartzman's occasional errors have kept him alive. GAME! 14 minutes to finish the first game in the men's semfinals! Nadal is lucky to be having the lead here.

So here we are folks, Nadal opts to serve first in a bid to that record-breaking final. High-octane action coming up our way!

It's time for Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman.

When you talk of Grand Slam semifinals, you expect to see familiar names. The names of previous champions, top-ranked players and veterans. And the men's draw at the 2020 French Open has delivered that.

READ | Iga Swiatek's run to French Open final not by chance, says coach

Nadal, the 12-time champion, arrived in Paris writing off his chaces of equalling Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles. However, the 34-year-old stands on the brink of a 13th Roland Garros final without dropping a set and having spent three-and-a-half hours fewer than Schwartzman on court.

He remains cautious over his chances at a tournament being played in the cold and chill of autumn rather than its traditional May-June slot and after finishing his quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner at 01:30 on Wednesday morning in Paris, he said it was “dangerous for the body with these very heavy conditions.”

Nadal's late night was mostly caused by Schwartzman needing more than five hours to defeat US Open champion and third seed Dominic Thiem in five sets to reach his maiden semifinal at the majors. By contrast, Nadal is in his 34th.

However, Schwartzman will be buoyed by defeating Nadal for the first time in 10 attempts on clay in Rome on the eve of Roland Garros.

READ | Nadal learned from loss to Schwartzman at Rome, says Moya

Affectionately known as “El Peque” ("shorty"), 28-year-old Schwartzman is a mere 5ft 6in (1.68m) and the smallest player in the world's top 50.

LIVE UPDATES:

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Nadal 9 : 1 Schwartzman

NADAL VS SCHWARTZMAN PREVIEW IN NUMBERS:

A look at the key facts and records of Spain's Rafael Nadal and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman before their French Open semifinal on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

RAFAEL NADAL

Age: 34

ATP ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 19

Career ATP titles: 85

2019 French Open performance: Champion

Best French Open performance: Champion (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: bt Egor Gerasimov (Belarus) 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Second round: bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-1, 6-0, 6-3

Third round: bt Stefano Travaglia (Italy) 6-1, 6-4, 6-0

Fourth round: bt Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-1, 6-1, 6-2

Quarterfinals: bt Jannik Sinner (ITA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 6-1

DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN

Age: 28

ATP ranking: 14 (Highest ranking: 11)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career WTA titles: 3

2019 French Open performance: Second round

Best French Open performance: Quarterfinals (2018)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: bt Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) 6-0, 6-1, 6-3

Second round: bt Lorenzo Giustino (Italy) 6-1, 7-5, 6-0

Third round: bt Norbert Gombos (Slovakia) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-3

Fourth round: bt Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) 6-1, 6-3, 6-4

Quarterfinals: bt Dominic Thiem (Austriax3) 7-6 (7/1), 5-7, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2