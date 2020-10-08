Iga Swiatek vs Nadia Podoroska Live Updates, French Open 2020 semifinal: Swiatek wins set 1

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2020 French Open women's singles semfinals. First up, we have Iga Swiatek v Nadia Podoroska.

[IN PROGRESS- SECOND SET]- [SCORE READS: SWIATEK - PODOROSKA]

30-0 Podoroska starts off the game well. 30-15 Once again, Swiatek uses the forehand down the line effectively, sends Podoroska deep on her forehand. She lobs the return, but drags it wide of the sideline. 30-30 Another unforced error from Podorska. She tries to find the corner of the baseline with her cross court forehand return but overhits it over the baseline. 30-40 what a return! Makes the most of a below-par second serve and puts the point to bed with a lovely backhand, cross court winner. DEUCE! Once again, Podoroska, after a backhand, down the line return, charges to the net and as a result Swiatek slams here return into the net. ADV TO SWIATEK! AND SHE BREAKS! Podoroska is caught wrong-footed as she is unable to even move towards Swiatek's forehand, down the line winner.

[ GAMES SCORE 1-0: GAME TO SWIATEK]

And a comfortable hold for Swiatek, another strong opening game. Using the forehand effectively.

SWIATEK STARTS THE SECOND SET

A convincing first set from Swiatek. Extremely good on the press, creating good angles and Podoroska under pressure.

SWIATEK WINS THE FIRST SET 6-2

[ GAMES SCORE 6-2: GAME TO SWIATEK]

0-15. A wild, wild inside-out forehand from Podoroska and the balls lands wide on the left. 15-15 Much better from Podoroska. Gives her down the line forehand enough top-spin and airtime to catch the corner of the baseline. 15-30 This time, she overhits her return. 15-40 Two set points to Swiatek. 30-40 Loose dropshot off the backhand is comfortable enough fro Podoroska to charge to the net and bury the winner. DEUCE! Off the frame of Swiatek's racquet and ball flies into the stands. ADV TO SW and another set point. Podoroska's attempted backhand pass return flies wide. SET TO SWIATEK! 35 MINUTES! TWO BREAK POINTS! Podoroska's powerful backhand down the line drive slams into the net.

[ GAMES SCORE 5-2: GAME TO SWIATEK]

15-0 JUST CATCHES THE BASELINE! Swiatek's high forehand drive lands on the baseline. 30-0 The wind playing its part again? Podoroska's heavy forehand top-spin return flies long of the baseline. 40-0 Swiatek approaches the net, her backhand half-volley sends Podoroska wide on her backhand and she ends up hitting the ball into the net. GAME! Swiatek with a comfortable hold-to-love. A huge serve to Podoroska's backhand and then a huge forehand inside-out winner past the same side.

[ GAMES SCORE 4-2: GAME TO PODOROSKA]

0-15 The angled forehand from Swiatek is working just fine for the Polish teenager today. Podoroska is forced wide and she can only manage a weak, lobby return. Swiatek charges to the net and finishes the point with a volley. 15-15 Swiatek's return flies long. 30-15 Swiatek's attempted backhand pass finds the net. Podoroska's love for the net may have out pressure on Swiatek. GAME TO POD. A huge serve forces a loose return from Swiatek and then Podoroska uses her strong, down the line forehand to win the point and the game.

[ GAMES SCORE 4-1: GAME TO SWIATEK]

30-15 BRILLIANT RETURN FROM PODOROSKA! Podoroska goes around the ball, converts the backhand into a forehand and puts enough power behind her down the line to bag the point. 30-30. 30-40 Chance for Podoroska to break back. 40-40 Not this time. Once again, she goes around the ball, seeking a cross-court forehand winner but ends up dragging it wide. ADV TO SW Another unforced error from Podoroska. Almost trying too hard to press here as her forehand cross-court drifts wide. GAME! Swiatek saves the break point with a cross-court winner.

[ GAMES SCORE 3-1: GAME TO PODOROSKA]

30-30 That ball died on the way to Podoroska after Swiatek's backhand. Which is why Podoroska could not get enough elevation and the ball ended up in the net. 40-30 Game point to Podoroska as he charges closer to the net for a forehand cross-court winner. DEUCE Almost! Podoroska, who has had immense success with the dropshots this tournament, tries one but mistimes it. ADV TO POD Swiatek with a slice off her backhand and then tries to lob Podoroska, but the ball flies long. GAME TO PODOROSKA

[ GAMES SCORE 3-0: GAME TO SWIATEK]

30-0 Another unforced error from Podorska as she is finding it difficult to control her backhands. Yet another one flying long. 30-15 This time, she approaches the net and digs the ball past Swiatek for the winner. 40-15 Swiatek is powering her way past Podoroska so far. Power and accuracy as her heavy forehand drive is too powerful for Podoroska to return over the net. GAME: Swiatek sends Podoroska deep to her forehand and then puts the point to bed by apporaching the net for a backhand winner.

[ GAMES SCORE 2-0: SWIATEK BREAKS ]

0-15. Swiatek goes around the return to send Podoroska deep with her backhand, who only manages to find the net. 0-40 Swiatek has started really well. She drills a vicious forehand down the line and now has three break points. 15-40 She goes for the glory shot, forehand drive near the net, but ends up slamming it into the net. GAME TO SWIATEK, SHE BREAKS as Podoroska's bakchand return flies wide.

[ GAMES SCORE 1-0: GAME SWIATEK! ]

0-15 Swiatek drags her forehand down the line wide on the right. 0-30 Podoroska's drop shot draws Swiatek forward and then she does the rest by finishing the volley for the winner. 15-30. Podoroska's backhand falls long of the baseline. 30-30 Swiatek opens up the court with a great serve and then puts the point to bed with a forehand cross-court winner. 40-30 Swiatek, this time, goes across the court with her forehand for the winner. 40-40 Unforced error from Swiatek as she overhits her backhand. ADV-Swiatek Podoroska's backhand return slams into the net. GAME 1 TO SWIATEK. Podoroska is unable to contain her backhand return and ends up hitting it over the baseline.

SWIATEK TO SERVE FIRST

Next up, in all white, Iga Swiatek.

The players are now walking out. First up, we have Nadia Podoroska walking out in all blue.

It's time for Iga Swiatek vs Nadia Podorsoka.

When you talk of Grand Slam semifinals, you expect to see familiar names. Names of previous champions, top-ranked players and the veterans.

But the first women's singles semifinals today features two first-time Roland Garros semifinalists.

LIVE UPDATES:

HEAD-TO-HEAD: First meeting

SWIATEK VS PODOROSKA PREVIEW IN NUMBERS:

A look at the key facts and records of Poland's Iga Swiatek and Argentina's Nadia Podoroska before their French Open semifinal on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

IGA SWIATEK

Age: 19

WTA ranking: 54 (Highest ranking: 48)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career WTA titles: 0

2019 French Open performance: Fourth round

Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2020)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: 15-Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-2

Second round: Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) 6-1 6-4

Third round: Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: 1-Simona Halep (Romania) 6-1 6-2

Quarterfinals: Martina Trevisan (Italy) 6-3 6-1

The Polish teenager became the first woman from her country to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros since 1939, when she beat Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan in the last-eight.

Swiatek, who has never won a WTA title, is being touted as one of the favourites for the French Open crown after she eased past top seed Simona Halep in the fourth round.

NADIA PODOROSKA

Age: 23

WTA ranking: 131 (Highest ranking: 130)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career WTA titles: 0

2019 French Open performance: Did not play

Best French Open performance: Semifinals (2020)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: Greet Minnen (Belgium) 6-2 6-1

Second round: 23-Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-3 1-6 6-2

Third round: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) 6-3 6-2

Fourth round: Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 2-6 6-2 6-3

Quarterfinals: 3-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-2 6-4

The Argentine beat third seed Elina Svitolina to become the first woman qualifier to make the Roland Garros semis. Another win will make her the first female qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final since tennis turned professional in 1968.

Podoroska, who is currently on a 13-match winning streak, won the Saint Malo Open - an ITF World Tour tournament - to reach a career-high world ranking of 130 last month after dropping to 508 two years ago.