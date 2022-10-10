ATP, WTA Rankings: Fritz makes top 10 debut, Krejcikova back in top 20

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP and WTA Rankings released on October 10, 2022.

ATP

Taylor Fritz made his top 10 debut in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.

The 24-year-old American, who beat compatriot and US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) to win the Japan Open title in Tokyo on Sunday, gained three places to become World No. 8.

Tiafoe himself reached a career-high ranking of 17 after moving up two spots.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, despite his loss to Novak Djokovic in the Astana Open final, moved up one place to become World No. 5. The 24-year-old Greek went past Germany’s Alexander Zverev who has been out of action since his injury against Rafael Nadal during the French Open semifinal.

Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon made a significant jump of 34 places to re-enter top 100 (World No. 86) after his impressive semifinal finish in Tokyo.

China’s Zhang Zhizhen moved closer to making history for his country as he gained 16 places to reach the 110th spot after reaching the second round in Tokyo.. No Chinese man has ever made it to the top 100 in the ATP Rankings.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 21 (dropped two places) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 73 (slipped four spots) Saketh Myneni - 90 (slipped one place) Yuki Bhambri - 102 N. Sriram Balaji - 123 (gained one spot) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 128 Arjun Kadhe - 141 (slipped two places) Divij Sharan - 142 (gained five places) Purav Raja - 148 (gained five places) Singles Ramkumar Ramanathan - 274 (climbed up 23 places) Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 356 (slipped down six spots) Mukund Sasikumar - 358 (moved up 13 spots)

WTA

Barbora Krejcikova re-entered the top 20 in the latest WTA Rankings after her win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the Ostrava Open final on Sunday.

Former World. No. 2 Czech Krejcikova, who won her second title in two weeks, made a jump of nine places to take the 14th spot.

Belgian Elise Mertens, who won her first title of the season in Monastir with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Frenchwoman Alize Cornet in the final, gained six places to become World No. 36.

Cornet herself jumped five places to 32nd.

The other big movers in top 200 were Americans Alycia Parks and Catherine McNally who made it to the quarterfinals in Ostrava and gained 23 and 28 places to reach 121st (new career-high) and 123rd spot, respectively.

INDIANS Doubles Sania Mirza - 25 Ankita Raina - 133 (slipped one place) Prarthana Thombare - 185 (slipped five spots) Rutuja Bhosale - 225 (dropped five places) Singles Ankita Raina - 279 (dropped six spots) Karman Kaur Thandi - 319 (moved up two spots) Rutuja Bhosale - 405 Riya Bhatia - 471 (dropped four places)