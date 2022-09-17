Chennai Open: Fruhvirtova beats Podoroska to reach maiden tour-level final

Linda Fruhvirtova’s teenaged promise was in full bloom in front of a vociferous crowd at the SDAT Tennis Stadium on Saturday as she beat Nadia Podoroska 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to enter her maiden WTA Tour-level final.

In a nerveless third-set display, she came back from a break down to edge the 2-hour-53-minute contest that is now sure to fetch her a spot in the top-100 for the first time.

“It was the best atmosphere I have ever played in,” the 17-year-old said, after the win. “Respect to her [Podoroska]. She played amazing. I never thought I would win a three-setter against her. She made me go over my limits.”

The start of the match was marked by some frighteningly good tennis. Fruhvirtova’s power stood out, especially from the backhand wing, as she clobbered balls when allowed time and space.

It forced Podoroska, who largely plays percentage tennis and pulls the trigger only when the kill is assured, to up her game. The Argentine used the short-angles well and denied Fruhvirtova the chance to dictate from the middle of the court. The Czech had to hit on the run and off-balance and they resulted in a fair share of errors.

Podoroska broke in the fifth and seventh games have two looks at the first set. But just like it had in her quarterfinal against Eugenie Bouchard, a medical time-out for her opponent (exhaustion) threw her off and the score was soon 5-5.

Her dream run continues 🤩



Linda Fruhvirtova digs deep and moves past Podoroska for a spot in the final!#ChennaiOpenpic.twitter.com/dYpJzJddjm — wta (@WTA) September 17, 2022

The experienced Podoroska, however, recovered to break and hold in quick succession and pocketed the opening set And when the 25-year-old broke the Fruhvirtova serve in the opening game of the second stanza, the door had seemingly shut for the youngster.

But the tables turned and Fruhvirtova broke thrice to gallop through the set and win it 6-2. Podoroska fluffed her angles and with not much power in her shots, Fruhvirtova feasted on the short balls.

At 2-2 in the third, the momentum shifted again as Podoroska broke to 3-2. Fruhvirtova called for another time-out, this time to strap her left ankle. But Podoroska didn’t let it affect her and instead shadow-practised on the side where Fruhvirtova was seeking treatment, perhaps to show that she wanted to get on with it.

But her serve remained wobbly. She held to 4-2 after saving a break point but couldn’t manage it two games later as Fruhvirtova restored parity at 4-4. On the Podoroska serve at 4-5, Fruhvirtova ran up three match points, only the former to erase all, the third with a nerveless drop. That, though, remained her last act, as she double-faulted on the fourth match point to lose the contest.