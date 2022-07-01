Gauff unleashes power serve to down second-round foe Buzarnescu

It was an easy day at the office for American teenager Coco Gauff, who unleashed her mighty serve to beat Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2 6-3 in the Wimbledon second round on Thursday.

The Roland-Garros finalist broke Buzarnescu's serve in the fourth game and launched a 122 mph rocket to win the fifth, only to best that with a 124 mph torpedo in the second set, the fastest serves so far in the women's tournament.

Gauff, who never faced a break and won 85% of her first-serve points, broke the Romanian again to close out the set in a brisk 31 minutes.

READ: Nadal grinds past Berankis into Wimbledon third round

The 18-year-old slipped and fell in the sixth game of the second set but never lost her poise, forcing Buzarnescu into an error in the eighth game to break her serve.

She closed out the affair with an ace, one of 10 across the match.

The win set up a third-round showdown with compatriot and 20th-seeded Amanda Anisimova, who defeated fellow American Lauren Davis 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Thursday.

Gauff exploded onto the global stage in 2019 when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon at just 15 years old. She advanced to the last 16 last year, as well.