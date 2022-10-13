Tennis

San Diego Open: Gauff defeats Montgomery in rain-delayed match

Gauff will face 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the second round in what will be the pair’s first-ever meeting.

AP
SAN DIEGO 13 October, 2022 08:14 IST
SAN DIEGO 13 October, 2022 08:14 IST
American Coco Gauff celebrates after defeating compatriot Robin Montgomery in first round of the San Diego Open at Barnes Tennis Center on Wednesday in San Diego, California.

American Coco Gauff celebrates after defeating compatriot Robin Montgomery in first round of the San Diego Open at Barnes Tennis Center on Wednesday in San Diego, California. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Gauff will face 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the second round in what will be the pair’s first-ever meeting.

Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff turned back an inspired effort from 294th-ranked Robin Montgomery, 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the resumption of a match that was postponed due to rain a night earlier at the San Diego Open, a WTA500 event.

Gauff, who earlier this year reached her first major singles final in the French Open, said she did her best to block out the rain delay that stretched the match out over two days and instead focus on the match against a fellow 18-year-old American.

“You just go with it. You can’t control the weather,” said Gauff, who saved four of the five break points she faced to advance to the Round of 16. “It definitely messes up your routine a little bit, but at the same time I approached the match today as if the score was 0-0. I think that’s the best way to approach it because it’s a new day and a new opportunity.”

Gauff said the match had more significance following Serena Williams’ retirement and the possibility that her sister, Venus, will retire as well.

“If Serena and Venus saw this today, two 18-year-olds, both African-Americans, playing at the WTA 500 level, I think they would be proud,” Gauff said. “Both of us are products of their legacy. I’m grateful that I had those examples to follow. I hope that maybe I can be an example myself.”

Gauff will face 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada in Round 2. It will be their first meeting.

Montgomery was unable to add another upset to her list that included beating No. 25 Shuai Zhang and No. 42 Bernarda Pera in the qualifying rounds.

Croatian qualifier Donna Vekic beat former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. It marked a second straight high-profile upset for Vekic, who upended fifth seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the first round.

“It was just believing in myself, that I could beat her today because I lost to her six times in a row, three times last year. The last one was really painful,” the 77th-ranked Vekic said, referring to a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) second-round loss in Montreal in 2021. “She’s a very tough opponent for me, but I really went after my shots today and it paid off.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us