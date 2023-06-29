MagazineBuy Print

Gauff beats Pegula to reach Eastbourne semifinals

Gauff will face another compatriot in the semifinals of the grass court tournament -- 2014 champion Madison Keys, who posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over Petra Martic.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 23:23 IST , EASTBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Coco Gauff in action against Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park on Thursday.
Coco Gauff in action against Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne tennis tournament at Devonshire Park on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
Coco Gauff secured her first win over a top-ten player in 10 months by beating doubles partner Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne International on Thursday.

The 19-year-old American won the last six games of the match from 3-0 down in the second set to snap a seven-match losing streak against top-10 opposition.

The world number seven will face another compatriot in the semifinals of the grass court tournament -- 2014 champion Madison Keys, who posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over Petra Martic.

After an early exchange of breaks, Gauff pounced in the sixth game. A clever drop shot enabled her to move up 4-2 and she maintained her lead for the rest of the opening set.

World number four Pegula struck back at the start of the second set, taking advantage of a series of forehand errors from Gauff to break and then coming up with a fine lob of her own to hold for 3-0.

But Gauff turned the tide, coming up with a series of deftly executed volley winners to level the set, going on to wrap up her victory in style.

“I’m really happy with how I played. I obviously know Jess very well, she’s one of the best players on the tour for a reason,” Gauff told the BBC.

Ninth seed Daria Kasatkina reached the last four when second seed Caroline Garcia retired due to a right shoulder injury. Kasatkina was leading 6-2, 2-1 at the time.

In the men’s tournament, Argentine fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo advanced to his first tour-level semifinal on grass with a 6-2, 6-3 win against Zhang Zhizhen.

American Mackenzie McDonald beat Mikael Ymer 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Related Topics

WTA /

ATP /

Coco Gauff /

Jessica Pegula

