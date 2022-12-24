Tennis

When will four Grand Slams be played in 2023: Dates and venues

The Grand Slam tennis in 2023 begins with the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16 and concludes with the US Open final on September 10.

Team Sportstar
24 December, 2022 22:03 IST
The Norman Brookes Challenge Cup is seen during the 2023 Australian Open launch at Melbourne Park on October 12, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

The Norman Brookes Challenge Cup is seen during the 2023 Australian Open launch at Melbourne Park on October 12, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 111th edition of the Australian Open will conclude at the Melbourne Park on January 29. While Rafael Nadal is the defending champion in men’s singles, a new winner in the women’s category is guaranteed as Ash Barty, who won the title in 2022, has retired from the sport.

READ: Australian Open 2023 - Rafael Nadal says he is confident of a competitive tour

French Open, the clay court Major, is the second Slam of the year and its 127th edition will be played at Roland Garros in Paris from May 28 to June 11. World No. 2 Nadal will fight for a record-extending 15th title. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland is the defending champion in the women’s singles category.

Wimbledon, the penultimate Slam of the year, takes place three weeks after Roland Garros. The grass Major, also known as The Championships, is scheduled to organise its 136th edition at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) from July 3 to 16 where the defending champions are Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina.

The final Major of the year, the US Open, begins in New York on August 28. The men’s and women’s singles champions at the 142nd edition of the Flushing Meadows in 2022 were Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz and Swiatek, respectively.

DatesVenue2022 Men's Singles winner2022 Women's Singles winner
Australian OpenJanuary 16-29Melbourne Park, MelbourneRafael NadalAsh Barty
French OpenMay 28-June 11Roland Garros, ParisRafael NadalIga Swiatek
WimbledonJuly 3-16AELTC, LondonNovak DjokovicElena Rybakina
US OpenAugust 28-September 10 USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New YorkCarlos AlcarazIga Swiatek

