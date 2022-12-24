The Grand Slam tennis in 2023 begins with the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16 and concludes with the US Open final on September 10.

The 111th edition of the Australian Open will conclude at the Melbourne Park on January 29. While Rafael Nadal is the defending champion in men’s singles, a new winner in the women’s category is guaranteed as Ash Barty, who won the title in 2022, has retired from the sport.

French Open, the clay court Major, is the second Slam of the year and its 127th edition will be played at Roland Garros in Paris from May 28 to June 11. World No. 2 Nadal will fight for a record-extending 15th title. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland is the defending champion in the women’s singles category.

Wimbledon, the penultimate Slam of the year, takes place three weeks after Roland Garros. The grass Major, also known as The Championships, is scheduled to organise its 136th edition at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) from July 3 to 16 where the defending champions are Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina.

The final Major of the year, the US Open, begins in New York on August 28. The men’s and women’s singles champions at the 142nd edition of the Flushing Meadows in 2022 were Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz and Swiatek, respectively.