Tennis

Dimitrov advances to first final since 2018, beats Fritz in Geneva Open semis

Dimitrov trailed by a set and 4-2 before rallying to win a semifinal for the first time since February 2018, when opponent David Goffin retired in their match at Rotterdam.

AP
Geneva 26 May, 2023 22:07 IST
Geneva 26 May, 2023 22:07 IST
Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov returns a ball to Taylor Fritz of the United States during their semifinal match at the ATP 250 Geneva Open.

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov returns a ball to Taylor Fritz of the United States during their semifinal match at the ATP 250 Geneva Open. | Photo Credit: Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP

Dimitrov trailed by a set and 4-2 before rallying to win a semifinal for the first time since February 2018, when opponent David Goffin retired in their match at Rotterdam.

Grigor Dimitrov advanced to his first final on the ATP Tour in more than five years on Friday after beating Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2) at the Geneva Open.

Dimitrov trailed by a set and 4-2 before rallying to win a semifinal for the first time since February 2018, when opponent David Goffin retired in their match at Rotterdam.

The Bulgarian created his match point chance against Fritz in a stunning rally, with powerful forehands and angled drop shots from both sides of the net. The American was left slipping and seated on the clay outside the tramlines to watch Dimitrov hit a winner into the open court.

Also Read
WATCH: French Open 2023 - A beginner’s guide to the iconic Grand Slam at Roland Garros

The win was sealed when second-seeded Fritz sent a looping lob long as the fourth-seeded Dimitrov advanced to the net.

“It was a crazy match. Honestly, very pleased with the way I fought,” Dimitrov said.

He is ranked No. 33 and arrived in Geneva with a 12-9 record this season.

“I came this week with a purpose and I intend to finish it up to the end,” he said. He has only one clay-court title in his eight career tournament wins. The last title was the ATP Tour Finals in 2017.

The other semifinal was between Alexander Zverev and unseeded Nicolás Jarry.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: French Open 2023 - A beginner’s guide to the iconic Grand Slam at Roland Garros

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us