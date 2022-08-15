Halep back in top 10, Pablo Carreno Busta rises in latest WTA, ATP rankings

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA and ATP Rankings released on August 15, 2022.
WTA
Former world number one Simona Halep re-entered top 10 in the WTA Rankings for the first time in more than a year after clinching her ninth Masters title in Toronto.
The Romanian jumped nine places to 6 with her win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final. The Brazilian Haddad Maia herself reached a career-high ranking of 16.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu slipped three places to 13th after her first-round exit in Toronto.
Eighteen-year-old American Coco Gauff became the youngest world number one in doubles since Martina Hingis, aged 17 when she achieved the feat in 1998.
ATP
Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta rose nine places to 14th in the ATP Rankings with his maiden Masters title in Montreal. Runner-up Hubert Hurkacz stayed at 10th.
Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas swapped the fifth and seventh spots after the Norwegian’s semi-final and the Greek’s second-round loss to Jack Draper.
World number Daniil Medvedev, who was the defending champion in Montreal, lost 990 points with his second-round loss to Nick Kyrgios. In case the Russian fails to reach the quarterfinals at this week’s Cincinnati Masters and Rafael Nadal wins the title, the Spaniard would enter US Open as the world number one.
|Men's Top 10
|Women's Top 10
|(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 6885 points
|(POL) Iga Swiatek - 8501 points
|(GER) Alexander Zverev - 6760 points
|(EST) Anett Kontaveit - 4476 points
|(ESP) Rafael Nadal - 5620 points
|(GRE) Maria Sakkari - 4190 points
|(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 5045 points
|(ESP) Paula Badosa - 4155 points
|(NOR) Casper Ruud - 4865 points
|(TUN) Ons Jabeur - 3920 points
|(SRB) Novak Djokovic - 4770 points
|(ROM) Simona Halep - 3255 points
|(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 4650 points
|(BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 3121 points
|(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 3630 points
|(USA) Jessica Pegula - 3116 points
|(CAN) Felix Auger-Aliassime - 3625 points
|(ESP) Garbine Muguruza - 2990 points
|(POL) Hubert Hurkacz - 3435 points
|(RUS) Daria Kasatkina - 2795 points