Tennis

Halep back in top 10, Pablo Carreno Busta rises in latest WTA, ATP rankings

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA and ATP Rankings released on August 15, 2022.

Team Sportstar
15 August, 2022 22:47 IST
15 August, 2022 22:47 IST
Former world number one Simona Halep re-entered top 10 in the WTA Rankings for the first time in more than a year after clinching her ninth Masters title in Toronto.

Former world number one Simona Halep re-entered top 10 in the WTA Rankings for the first time in more than a year after clinching her ninth Masters title in Toronto. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA and ATP Rankings released on August 15, 2022.

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA and ATP Rankings released on August 15, 2022.

WTA

Former world number one Simona Halep re-entered top 10 in the WTA Rankings for the first time in more than a year after clinching her ninth Masters title in Toronto.

The Romanian jumped nine places to 6 with her win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final. The Brazilian Haddad Maia herself reached a career-high ranking of 16.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu slipped three places to 13th after her first-round exit in Toronto.

Eighteen-year-old American Coco Gauff became the youngest world number one in doubles since Martina Hingis, aged 17 when she achieved the feat in 1998.

INDIANS
Doubles
Sania Mirza - 22nd (jumped two places)
Ankita Raina - 139th (slipped one place)
Prarthana Thombare - 188th (slipped one place)
Rutuja Bhosale - 274th (slipped 10 places)
Singles
Ankita Raina - 357th (slipped 27 spots)
Karman Kaur Thandi - 363rd (no change)
Rutuja Bhosale - 430th (jumped four spots)
Riya Bhatia - 488th (jumped 49 places)

ATP

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta rose nine places to 14th in the ATP Rankings with his maiden Masters title in Montreal. Runner-up Hubert Hurkacz stayed at 10th.

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas swapped the fifth and seventh spots after the Norwegian’s semi-final and the Greek’s second-round loss to Jack Draper.

World number Daniil Medvedev, who was the defending champion in Montreal, lost 990 points with his second-round loss to Nick Kyrgios. In case the Russian fails to reach the quarterfinals at this week’s Cincinnati Masters and Rafael Nadal wins the title, the Spaniard would enter US Open as the world number one.

INDIANS
Doubles
Rohan Bopanna - 17th (no change)
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 58th (jumped two places)
N. Sriram Balaji - 111th (jumped two spots)
Saketh Myneni - 115th (jumped two spots)
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 125th (no change)
Yuki Bhambri - 135th (jumped three spots)
Arjun Kadhe - 143rd (slipped two spots)
Purav Raja - 150th (jumped one place)
Divij Sharan - 186th (jumped one place)
Singles
Ramkumar Ramanathan - 240th (slipped two places)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 324th (jumped 13 spots)
Mukund Sasikumar - 440th (slipped seven spots)
Sumit Nagal - 458th (jumped 46 places)
Men's Top 10 Women's Top 10
(RUS) Daniil Medvedev - 6885 points (POL) Iga Swiatek - 8501 points
(GER) Alexander Zverev - 6760 points (EST) Anett Kontaveit - 4476 points
(ESP) Rafael Nadal - 5620 points (GRE) Maria Sakkari - 4190 points
(ESP) Carlos Alcaraz - 5045 points (ESP) Paula Badosa - 4155 points
(NOR) Casper Ruud - 4865 points (TUN) Ons Jabeur - 3920 points
(SRB) Novak Djokovic - 4770 points (ROM) Simona Halep - 3255 points
(GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas - 4650 points (BLR) Aryna Sabalenka - 3121 points
(RUS) Andrey Rublev - 3630 points (USA) Jessica Pegula - 3116 points
(CAN) Felix Auger-Aliassime - 3625 points (ESP) Garbine Muguruza - 2990 points
(POL) Hubert Hurkacz - 3435 points (RUS) Daria Kasatkina - 2795 points

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 I-Day special: 75 iconic sporting moments
Videos

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us