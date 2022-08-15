Halep back in top 10, Pablo Carreno Busta rises in latest WTA, ATP rankings

Here is all you need to know about the latest WTA and ATP Rankings released on August 15, 2022.

WTA

Former world number one Simona Halep re-entered top 10 in the WTA Rankings for the first time in more than a year after clinching her ninth Masters title in Toronto.

The Romanian jumped nine places to 6 with her win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final. The Brazilian Haddad Maia herself reached a career-high ranking of 16.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu slipped three places to 13th after her first-round exit in Toronto.

Eighteen-year-old American Coco Gauff became the youngest world number one in doubles since Martina Hingis, aged 17 when she achieved the feat in 1998.

INDIANS Doubles Sania Mirza - 22nd (jumped two places) Ankita Raina - 139th (slipped one place) Prarthana Thombare - 188th (slipped one place) Rutuja Bhosale - 274th (slipped 10 places) Singles Ankita Raina - 357th (slipped 27 spots) Karman Kaur Thandi - 363rd (no change) Rutuja Bhosale - 430th (jumped four spots) Riya Bhatia - 488th (jumped 49 places)

ATP

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta rose nine places to 14th in the ATP Rankings with his maiden Masters title in Montreal. Runner-up Hubert Hurkacz stayed at 10th.

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas swapped the fifth and seventh spots after the Norwegian’s semi-final and the Greek’s second-round loss to Jack Draper.

World number Daniil Medvedev, who was the defending champion in Montreal, lost 990 points with his second-round loss to Nick Kyrgios. In case the Russian fails to reach the quarterfinals at this week’s Cincinnati Masters and Rafael Nadal wins the title, the Spaniard would enter US Open as the world number one.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 17th (no change) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 58th (jumped two places) N. Sriram Balaji - 111th (jumped two spots) Saketh Myneni - 115th (jumped two spots) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 125th (no change) Yuki Bhambri - 135th (jumped three spots) Arjun Kadhe - 143rd (slipped two spots) Purav Raja - 150th (jumped one place) Divij Sharan - 186th (jumped one place) Singles Ramkumar Ramanathan - 240th (slipped two places) Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 324th (jumped 13 spots) Mukund Sasikumar - 440th (slipped seven spots) Sumit Nagal - 458th (jumped 46 places)