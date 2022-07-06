Wimbledon 2022: Former champion Halep defeats Anisimova to reach semifinals

There has been no stopping Simona Halep at this year's Wimbledon as the Romanian produced another eye-catching performance to surge into the semi-finals with a 6-2 6-4 win over American Amanda Anisimova on Wednesday.

The 2019 champion did not exactly give the fans who had forked out 175 pounds ($208) for a Centre Court ticket value for money as she toppled a shellshocked Anisimova in 63 minutes to reach her third semi-final at the All England Club.

Make that 12 wins in a row at Wimbledon for @Simona_Halep



The Romanian is yet to drop a set at this year's Championships#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/brBHQUk95i — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2022

After Halep had wrapped up the first set when Anisimova banged a service return long, the American was left rejecting one racket after another into her red bag as she was broken for the fourth time to trail 4-1 in the second set.

The 30-year-old Halep was broken while serving for the match at 5-1 and Anisimova had her 0-40 down when she tried again at 5-3.

But a few hard-hitting slaps to her thigh at 15-40 down got Halep's legs moving again and the 16th seed secured victory when Anisimova swiped a backhand long.

She will next meet Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina who beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the other quarterfinal on Wednesday.