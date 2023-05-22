Tennis

Defeated Rune puts ‘too many expectations’ on himself

The seventh-ranked Dane said that he might have also felt the pressure of two back-to-back high-profile tests after reaching the final by defeating world number four Casper Ruud in Saturday’s semifinal.

AFP
ROME 22 May, 2023 11:14 IST
ROME 22 May, 2023 11:14 IST
Denmark’s Holger Rune poses with the runner up trophy after losing the final of ATP Rome Open.

Denmark’s Holger Rune poses with the runner up trophy after losing the final of ATP Rome Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

The seventh-ranked Dane said that he might have also felt the pressure of two back-to-back high-profile tests after reaching the final by defeating world number four Casper Ruud in Saturday’s semifinal.

Holger Rune on Sunday blamed a nervous start and the relentless game of Daniil Medvedev for his 7-5, 7-5 loss in the final of the Italian Open.

The seventh-ranked Dane said that he might have also felt the pressure of two back-to-back high-profile tests after reaching the final by defeating world number four Casper Ruud in Saturday’s semifinal.

“I was very nervous stepping into the match,” he said.

Also Read
Medvedev says ‘unbelievable’ Rome triumph among his best wins

“Maybe I put too many expectations on myself, even if I told myself not to. He played great, really solid from the back of the court.”

The 20-year-old said: “Medvedev likes to grind. If he gets a chance to grind, it’s going to be long rallies.”

Despite his defeat, Rune remains a title contender for the French Open which starts in Paris next Sunday especially with 14-time champion Rafael Nadal missing with a hip injury.

“Paris is the main goal of the clay season. I think I had the matches that I needed to be as well-prepared as possible,” said Rune who also stunned Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals in Rome.

Rune was runner-up at the Monte Carlo Masters and successfully defended his Munich title earlier in the clay court season.

“Now it is the last small things I want to do better the next time I stay in these big matches,” he said after missing out on the chance to win a second Masters title.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us