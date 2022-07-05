Tennis Tennis Djokovic win count in Grand Slams when he is two sets down Here's the list of matches Djokovic has won after losing the opening two sets in a Grand Slam match. Team Sportstar 05 July, 2022 21:08 IST Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot during his quarterfinal match against Italy's Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon on Tuesday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 05 July, 2022 21:08 IST Top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic came from two sets down to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal at Wimbledon on Tuesday.The 20-year-old Sinner took the opening set 7-5 despite being 0-3 down at one point. He dominated the second set and closed it at 6-2 to take another step towards his maiden Grand Slam semifinal appearance.However, six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic broke Sinner's serve in the fourth game of the third set before clinching it 6-3. World number three Djokovic then took the match to a deciding fifth set by taking the fourth 6-2.Djokovic broke Sinner twice in the final set which he won 6-2 to seal a semifinal spot. Here's the list of Grand Slam matches Djokovic has won after losing the opening two sets:-YearTournamentRoundOpponentResult2005WimbledonSecondGuillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain)3-6, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-42011US OpenSemifinalRoger Federer (Switzerland)6-7 (7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-52012Roland GarrosFourthAndreas Seppi (Italy)4-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-32015WimbledonFourthKevin Anderson (South Africa6-7 (6), 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-4, 7-52021Roland GarrosFourthLorenzo Musetti (Italy)6-7(7), 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-02021Roland GarrosFinalStefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-42022WimbledonQuarterfinalJannik Sinner (Italy)5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :