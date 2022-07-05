Djokovic win count in Grand Slams when he is two sets down

Top-seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic came from two sets down to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Sinner took the opening set 7-5 despite being 0-3 down at one point. He dominated the second set and closed it at 6-2 to take another step towards his maiden Grand Slam semifinal appearance.

However, six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic broke Sinner's serve in the fourth game of the third set before clinching it 6-3. World number three Djokovic then took the match to a deciding fifth set by taking the fourth 6-2.

Djokovic broke Sinner twice in the final set which he won 6-2 to seal a semifinal spot.

Here's the list of Grand Slam matches Djokovic has won after losing the opening two sets:-