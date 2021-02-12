Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Hsieh happy to avoid a bagel on way to fourth round The Taiwanese surprise package was badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. Reuters MELBOURNE 12 February, 2021 15:15 IST Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei celebrates after winning match point in her Women's Singles third round match against Sara Errani of Italy. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters MELBOURNE 12 February, 2021 15:15 IST Behind Hsieh Su-wei's rousing third round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open on Friday was a simple plan: 'Avoid the bagel.'The Taiwanese surprise package was badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets.On the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4 2-6 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the last 16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018.ALSO READ| Aus Open: Osaka beats Ons Jabeur, storms into fourth round "It's so good. I have a record against Errani. Every time I have a bagel," world doubles number one Hsieh said on-court."Before the match I was thinking, better don't eat a bagel today."Hsieh trailed 5-3 in the deciding set but won the last four games in succession to snatch victory from Errani and set up a clash with 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova.ALSO READ| Serena overpowers Potapova to reach Australian Open fourth round There will be no fans in attendance as Hsieh bids to make a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, with the state of Victoria having a snap five-day lockdown from Saturday to contain an outbreak of COVID-19.That will mean no dining out for the food-loving Hsieh, who has a number of favourite restaurants in Melbourne.ALSO READ| Australian Open: Sabalenka advances to fourth round "I'm not worried about the (lack of) crowd, I think it's good for everyone to make sure we are all safe, to help the government," she said."I'm only worried about my Uber Eats -- if I can still get something to eat in my room." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos