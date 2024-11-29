Hubert Hurkacz adds Ivan Lendl, Nicolas Massu to his coaching team for 2025 season

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz has added Ivan Lendl and Nicolas Massu to his coaching team for next season, the player announced on social media on Friday.

World No. 16 Hurkacz shared a photograph of himself with Lendl and Massu on social media along with the caption, “Bring it on, 2025! #team.” Hurkacz will have the pre-season with the duo in Florida.

Eight-time Grand Slam champion Lendl helped Andy Murray to three Major titles while Olympic doubles gold medallist Massu was Dominic Thiem’s coach when he won the US Open in 2020.

The 27-year-old Hurkacz, who reached a career-high ranking of 6 in August, parted ways with longtime coach Craig Boynton after sustaining an injury in the second round at Wimbledon. The Pole had to undergo a meniscus surgery.

Under Boynton’s guidance, Hurkacz won all of his eight Tour-level titles. His best performance at a Major came at Wimbledon in 2021 when he reached the semifinals. This year, he had a win-loss record of 40-19 and his sole title came on clay in Estoril.

“Having Nicolas Massu and Ivan Lendl as part of my team is an honor,” Hurkacz said in a statement, as per atptour.com. “Their knowledge and dedication inspire me to work harder than ever, and I’m ready to put in the hard work.

“I’m excited and optimistic for season 2025 and beyond. This has been a year of ups and downs; I’ve learned a lot and grown a lot, and I can finally say I am fully healthy and ready for the challenges ahead.”

Hurkacz will begin his 2025 season by playing for Poland at the United Cup.