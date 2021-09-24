Tennis Tennis Hurkacz ends Murray's bid for first semifinal in two years Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who beat Roger Federer on his way to the Wimbledon semifinal in July, defeated Andy Murray 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the Moselle Open on Friday. AFP Metz, France 24 September, 2021 23:25 IST Hubert Hurkacz will will next face Peter Gojowczyk in the semifinal of the Moselle Open. (File Image) - Getty Images AFP Metz, France 24 September, 2021 23:25 IST Former world number one Andy Murray's hopes of making a first ATP semifinal in two years were ended by top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the last-eight in Metz on Friday. Poland's Hurkacz, who beat Roger Federer on his way to the Wimbledon semifinal in July, won 7-6 (7/4), 6-3."Andy is an unbelievable competitor, he has achieved so much throughout his career," Hurkacz said."He is coming back from a tough injury and playing at a very high level, so he is amazing and you can be inspired by his results," he added.RELATED| Duckworth beats Millman for Astana Open semifinal spot Three-time major winner Murray was playing in his first quarterfinal since winning the Antwerp title in October 2019. The 34-year-old, who has undergone two hip surgeries in the last three years, is now down at 113 in the world.For Hurkacz, it was a second win this year over Murray following his victory in Cincinnati last month. The 24-year-old will next face Peter Gojowczyk after the German moved past American Marcos Giron 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :